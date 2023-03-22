Why Francesca Farago Dodged Photographers for Years After ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Francesca Farago has starred in quite a few Netflix reality TV shows over the last few years. Most recently, the Canadian could be seen competing for love on the streamer’s newest dating show, Perfect Match. She also had a brief appearance on Love Is Blind: After the Altar when she caused a commotion by showing up at a reunion party as Damian Powers’ date. However, most fans will recognize Farago from the inaugural season of Too Hot To Handle. The show cemented the Instagram influencer’s status as a reality TV star. It also changed her life, and apparently led to more than one run-in with the paparazzi.

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Francesca Farago was the breakout star of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 1

Though the cast of Too Hot To Handle Season 1 was comprised of 10 people, Farago was a clear standout. Labeled the season’s “villain,” the Instagram model caused quite a bit of discourse amongst her castmates and fans of the show. Viewers would often weigh in on the entrepreneur and her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, online. However, the show brought no small amount of attention to Farago’s personal life as well.

The Instagram influencer claims she dodged paparazzi for years

Prior to starring in Too Hot To Handle, Farago already had a few fans. As an Instagram influencer, she had quite a big following. However, that following expanded to new heights after the show. Suddenly, millions of people were tracking her every move. Furthermore, after she moved to Los Angeles, she had to contend with the paparazzi trying to photograph her whenever she was out in public.

“My life definitely drastically changed pretty quickly,” Farago told Netflix’s Tudum about the aftermath of Too Hot To Handle. “When I did end up coming to LA I would have to watch what I was doing and where I was going and be very private about things, because people would find out and photographers would follow me around, which I was obviously not used to before. That was intense for a while. It’s not like that anymore, but it was like that for a full two years after the show.”

How the Netflix reality TV show changed Farago’s life for the better

But even though Too Hot To Handle caused drastic shifts in Farago’s life, she doesn’t seem to regret her time on the show. In fact, she appreciates the platform that the reality TV show has given her. Since the show, she’s been able to secure more brand deals on Instagram and even launch her own label. “Financially, of course, I’m a lot more stable,” she explained. “Income is easier. Being able to reach a broader audience has been amazing for my career.”

The ‘Too Hot To Handle’ alum is done looking for love on TV

Farago may not regret Too Hot To Handle or even Perfect Match, but she has shared that she’s done with reality dating shows for good. While she’d consider a competition show like The Challenge, Farago’s no longer interested in looking for love on TV. And considering she seems to have found her forever love in real life, she really doesn’t have reason to anymore.