‘Perfect Match’ Producers Lied to Francesca Farago About Sleeping Arrangements

Francesca Farago is done with reality dating shows. Most recently, the Instagram model joined the cast of Netflix’s newest show, Perfect Match. However, long-time fans of Farago will also recognize her as the “villain” of the first season of Too Hot To Handle. Farago was even featured on Love Is Blind: After the Altar as Damian Powers’ date. But Farago has since washed her hands of finding love on reality TV. Especially since she asserts that the Perfect Match producers lied to her about sleeping arrangements.

‘Perfect Match’ cast members Francesca Farago | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Francesca Farago has found love with her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan

Since Perfect Match, Farago has been happily dating her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan. The two have discussed their future together, and the reality TV star is always asking him when he’s planing to propose. But even if Farago hadn’t found love with Sullivan, it’s unlikely she’d be up for doing another reality dating show. In fact, the influencer shared that had the Perfect Match producers been straightforward about the logistics of the show, she probably wouldn’t have joined the cast.

The influencer claims that the ‘Perfect Match’ producers lied to her

Perfect Match fans will recall that when contestants decide to couple up, they then have to share a bed. However, that information was not relayed to Farago prior to joining the cast. In fact, the influencer claims that the producers deliberately led her to believe that she wouldn’t be living with the men at all. While giving an interview with The Viall Files, the entrepreneur claimed that she was deceived.

“I was told that we would not be sharing rooms with men,” Farago recalled. “I was told it would be girls and boys, separate houses. So, I was like, ‘Perfect, I’ll do it.’ But I’m not going to do it if I’m having to share a room because I had to do it with my ex on a show, and I regretted it.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ producers never showed Farago’s reaction to the sleeping arrangements

Continuing on, Farago explained that she was completely blindsided by the sleeping logistics. She even had an emotional reaction. However, the Perfect Match producers and editors left her reaction on the cutting room floor. “When the rules were dropped that we had to match up and go sleep in the same bed, I bawled my eyes out for a day,” she explained. “All that wasn’t shown.” The influencer also claimed that if the producers had been honest with her, she would’ve rethought her decision to join the cast. “[I] probably wouldn’t have done the show,” she revealed.

Farago doesn’t appreciate the edit that ‘Perfect Match’ producers gave her

But subterfuge isn’t the only thing that Farago has beef with the Perfect Match producers about. The Canadian revealed that she also doesn’t appreciate the way the show was edited. She doesn’t feel that the show was edited in a way that showcased her true personality. “I am not happy with the way the production edited the show,” Farago told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “And the way they portrayed me, to be honest.” Clearly, Farago has a bit of a bone to pick with the Perfect Match producers. Still, she seems to be focused on her future these days rather than dwelling on the past.