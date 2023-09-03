Kit Harington’s Jon Snow had one of the most extraordinary journeys on television throughout his eight seasons on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Kit Harington’s Jon Snow holds a special place for Game of Thrones fans, capturing their adoration with his unwavering bravery, integrity, and modesty.

Throughout the course of the series, Jon embarked on an extraordinary journey. Not only did he unearth his true identity, but he also found himself at the forefront of the most harrowing battles in Westeros.

However, his story wasn’t without a great deal of hardships. Here’s a look at Harington’s seven most heartbreaking moments as the brooding hero.

Kit Harington’s Jon Snow saying goodbye to Ghost

One of the most heartwarming aspects that resonated with Game of Thrones viewers was the special bond between Harington’s Jon and his faithful companion, Ghost.

However, their close bond was put to the test in season 8 when Jon departed Winterfell without Ghost. Fans were left heartbroken when Jon told Tormund to reunite Ghost with his true home, far beyond the wall in the north.

Jon Snow loses his first love, Ygritte, on the battlefield

The connection between Jon and Ygritte (played by his real-life wife, Rose Leslie) embodied a truly authentic and fervent dynamic, despite their initial animosity toward each other. Who can forget when Harington’s character pursued Ygritte into a cave, the two eventually succumbing to their desires?

Their love story, unfortunately, had a heartbreaking ending with Ygritte dying in his arms. Watching Jon’s anguish as he witnessed her tragic demise proved profoundly heart-wrenching.

The time Kit Harington’s character was betrayed by his Night’s Watch brothers

Fans were left astounded when Harington’s character was brought back to life. Witnessing his revival after being ruthlessly murdered by his own Night’s Watch comrades was a staggering revelation.

The sheer betrayal inflicted upon him by the very individuals who were meant to stand by his side remains etched in our memories. Their brutal act of stabbing him to death depicted one of the most iconic moments in the show, evoking a profound sense of sorrow and sympathy for Jon.

Lord of Winterfell figured out the origins of his family

One of the most enduring enigmas in the Game of Thrones series undoubtedly revolved around the jaw-dropping revelation of Jon’s true identity.

However, by the time this crucial information reached him, it proved to be too late.

Jon had already embarked on a relationship with his own aunt, Queen Daenerys. Given everything Jon had experienced up to that point, it was almost impossible not to sympathize with his profound shock and sorrow.

The King of the North lost his second love

While Jon clearly loved Daenerys, that didn’t stop him from fulfilling his duty. In a shocking twist of fate, Jon found himself in the heart-wrenching position of ending the life of his own aunt, lover, and queen.

Ironically, Jon ended up cradling Daenerys after her passing in much the same way as he did Ygritte. The scene was a poignant reminder of how both opportunities for genuine happiness and reciprocated love ended tragically for Jon.

When Jon Snow reunited with Bran

While many Game of Thrones fans were disappointed with how the series ended, the final episode featured genuinely emotional moments. This includes Jon’s reunion with Bran.

Jon, burdened by an overwhelming sense of guilt and accountability, apologized to his brother for not being there for him. The responsibility Jon unfairly placed upon himself was not only unjust, but it also evoked a profound sadness when witnessed.

Jon learns of his ultimate fate: living north of the wall

Ultimately, the assassination of Daenerys stripped Jon of his rightful claim to the throne of Westeros. Consequently, when Jon found himself apprehended and his destiny sealed, he undeniably felt a stronger sense of belonging among the Free Folk.

This poignant resolution marked a profoundly sorrowful end to Jon’s character arc. The only good thing that came out of it was Jon reuniting with Ghost, something fans had all but given up on.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on Max.