Daisy Kelliher and Gary King from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' slept together when they joked on Instagram they were dating during a trip to Disney.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans quickly reacted when Gary King announced on Instagram that he was dating Daisy Kelliher during a Disney getaway in February 2022.

King and Kelliher’s kiss was already teased in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer. King then posted a video on his Instagram story and said, “Hey guys just ’cause many of you are asking, and yes Daisy and I are dating.” Kelliher and King looked cozy, but Kelliher quickly tried to squash a rumor that they were a couple.

Meanwhile, fast forward to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, and not only did King reveal they had sex, but that they had slept together during that infamous Disney trip.

Daisy and Gary from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ hooked up during their Disney trip

Kelliher spilled after King said on camera they had sex. “Gary and I slept together when the season ended in Menorca,” Kelliher said in a confessional. King also stayed at Kelliher’s London apartment and attended the virtual reunion from her home.

Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, Dave White, Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers | Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images

“And we also slept together when we went to Disneyland,” she laughed. “After that, he still did his usual Gary thing where he went from female to female. He never tried to make it anything more. I just wanted this thing to be between me and Gary private. Ugh, it’s such a mess.”

Kelliher has said that King didn’t seem ready for the kind of relationship she wanted. In fact, the first thing he did when he finally arrived on Parsifal III this season was start hooking up with stew Mads Herrera. Kelliher pointed that out to King, but she also said King has a long way to go before she’d consider a real relationship with him.

“I do think he has a good heart and I think he has good intentions,” Kelliher told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in October 2022 about King. “But, I think he still has a lot of growing to do. And understanding that our actions can have impacts on people.”

“But yeah, I think he’s a fun vibe,” Kelliher added. “And again, I think that people can feel that vibe through the TV, just like we can feel it when we’re there on the show. And that’s not easy to capture through a screen. So I think the audience is feeling what we’re feeling. And it’s hard to stay mad at him for too long.”

What is Daisy looking for in a boyfriend?

Kelliher is attracted to both Colin MacRae and King. So what is she looking for when it comes to a boyfriend? “Definitely funny, someone who makes me laugh,” she said. “I know it’s cliché. But also someone loyal and honest.”

“I’m a very direct person and I expect it back,” she said. “And when men lie to me, it triggers an awful lot of insecurities and just problems. And I go crazy and then they call me crazy. I’m like you shouldn’t lie in the first place. So that’s a big one.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.