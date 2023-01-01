Why Is ‘General Hospital’ Preempted on Jan. 2, 2023?

General Hospital, like many soap operas, tends to be preempted. Although new episodes air five days a week, sometimes the programs get interrupted. The ABC serial will have a slight delay as it kicks off the New Year.

General Hospital stars Marcus Coloma and Maura West I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ is preempted on Jan. 2, 2023

2022 had a lot of preemptions for General Hospital. It was mainly interrupted by breaking news, including the Jan. 6 hearings. But the show also took a break for the holidays, including Memorial Day and Thanksgiving.

As 2023 begins, fans will again have to deal with interruptions. According to Soaps.com, the soap opera will be preempted on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The reason for the disruption is because of coverage for the Citrus Bowl.

Recap of this past week’s episodes

Port Charles was ready to celebrate and ring in the New Year this past week. While many were in a joyous mood, it was a sad time for others. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) prepared to say goodbye to her family and friends with one last birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is turning over a new leaf since his release from prison. He apologized to his stepmother Ava Jerome (Maura West), for the pain he caused her. Spencer’s new attitude draws much attention from Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali).

General Hospital had a big return with Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery). Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) sought her ex-boyfriend’s help locating the missing Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). Andre’s arrival sparked jealousy in Valentine Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), who might be worried Andrew is after Anna.

New episodes of ‘General Hospital’ will resume on Jan. 3.

As long as there are no unexpected preemptions, General Hospital will resume new episodes on Jan. 3. As the New Year starts, there are a lot of storylines to wrap up.

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) is back to scheming by sabotaging Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) search for Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological parents. She’s trying to keep everyone from finding out that Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s mother. But Carly’s secret might be exposed soon. When she learns Willow’s sick, Carly will have no choice but to come clean.

Spencer and Trina will grow closer as they begin a dangerous mission. Following Rory Cabrera’s (Michael Blake Kruse) death, Trina enlists Spencer’s help in capturing the hook killer. While their plan means trouble, it’ll also have the two growing closer and finally making Sprina an official couple.

Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is public enemy number one in Port Charles. He has a lot of people who want to take him down, and 2023 might be the year of his downfall. Lucy will eventually be found, and Anna’s name will be cleared. While the walls will close in on Victor, the Cassadine patriarch always has an ace up his sleeve.