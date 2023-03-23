‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Who’ll Be the Next Woman to Become Pregnant?

Pregnancy is a common theme on General Hospital. Within the past year, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) are a few women who’ve become moms. So which Port Charles resident will be the next to announce they’re pregnant?

Here’s a look at a few candidates.

Joss Jacks’ relationship with Dex Heller leads to pregnancy on ‘General Hospital

Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) has fallen hard and fast for Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). Most of the time, when they’re together, they hit the sheets. General Hospital is pushing Joss and Dex as their next young super couple. What better way to solidify their relationship than with a baby?

Joss becoming pregnant by Dex would make for a compelling storyline. Since Joss is young, she doesn’t know if she’s ready for motherhood. She’ll turn to her mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), for advice. Meanwhile, Joss and Dex’s relationship will be tested as he chooses between their family or mob life.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis feels ready for motherhood

As the daughter to two prominent Port Charles citizens, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) is mapping out her future. Kristina has plans to open a restaurant thanks to her father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Aside from expanding her business, Kristina might be adding to her family.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital rumors hint that Kristina could become pregnant. Kristina recently commented that her biological clock was ticking. She could go the artificial insemination route and become a single mother.

Or Kristina could have a shocking one-night stand with Dex, which leads to pregnancy. Another theory is that Kristina could become a surrogate for her younger sister, Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow).

Molly Lansing-Davis wants to become pregnant

General Hospital teased their possible next pregnancy with Molly. After discovering a pregnancy test, Kristina thought it was Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) until Molly revealed it was hers. Molly confessed to TJ about the possibility she was pregnant. However, the results came back negative, leaving the couple upset.

Molly and TJ are career-driven people, and a baby won’t fit into their busy lives. However, the thought of her pregnancy has put things in perspective for the couple. They realize they want to have a baby, and they might want it sooner than later.

When Molly and TJ finally agree on their baby plans, they might experience some bumps in their journey to parenthood.

Portia Robinson has a surprise pregnancy on ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital doctor Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) could be in for a surprise pregnancy. Portia is a mother to an adult daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). But Portia’s lie about Trina’s paternity has disrupted her life. Trina, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), and Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) are furious with her.

Portia’s life could be disrupted when she discovers she’s pregnant. The baby would reunite Portia and Curtis, giving them a child while keeping Trina as Marcus’ daughter.

Or the show could do another twist and have Portia sleep with Marcus, putting more turmoil into the Robinson paternity scandal.