‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Will Curtis Forgive Portia?

On General Hospital, the honeymoon is over for Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). After tying the knot, the couple was ready to start their new chapter. However, Portia’s secret might have the pair headed for divorce court.

General Hospital stars Brook Kerr and Donnell Turner I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Portia Robinson confesses the truth about Trina Robinson’s paternity on ‘General Hospital’

What was supposed to be Portia’s dream wedding has turned into a nightmare on General Hospital. Before the ceremony, Portia was overcome with worry about her secret being exposed. Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) knew the truth about Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity.

Curtis is devastated at the idea he might have had a daughter hiding in plain sight. Did Portia have good reason to keep her from him?#GH is emotional, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @donnellturner1 pic.twitter.com/p4dvHnqhl8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2023

Luckily for Portia, neither woman interrupted the ceremony, and she and Curtis exchanged vows. But later, Stella’s slip of the tongue raised Trina’s suspicions. When Trina confronted her mother, Portia confessed that Curtis, not Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews), was her father.

It wasn’t too long afterward that Portia had to come clean to the two men she’s been lying to for years.

Curtis Ashford is upset with Portia Robinson

Portia’s secret is finally revealed, and it’s hurt many people. Trina is upset with her mother’s lies and at the moment doesn’t want anything to do with her. Taggert is devastated but vows that Trina will always be his daughter no matter what.

Meanwhile, Curtis is still reeling from the news that Trina might be his daughter. As expected, he’s upset that Portia never told him. He missed out on precious time with Trina, and for Portia to allow that is unforgivable.

Curtis has a lot to process, and according to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal he confides in Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett). Marshall’s been in a similar situation, so what advice will he give his son?

Will the ‘General Hospital’ newlyweds break up?

Many Port Charles residents like Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) are quickly forgiven for their lies. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Portia. Her secrets have damaged her relationships with Trina, Taggert, and Curtis.

WATCH: Curtis is hurting and needs Portia to explain why. ? #GH pic.twitter.com/283wixzXRk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2023

Portia won’t be forgiven so quickly and will have to face the consequences. One of them might be her split from Curtis. Although Curtis loves Portia, he doesn’t know if he can look at her the same way. Honesty is important to him and finding out his wife kept a child from him is heartwrenching.

Whether Curtis is Trina’s father remains to be seen, but Portia’s lies has caused much heartache. While things are looking good for Portia and Curtis’ marriage, with enough time he might forgive her. Also, who knows the couple could have a little bundle of joy of their own.