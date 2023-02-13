‘General Hospital’: 3 Couples Who Will Break up in 2023

General Hospital has many famous couples. Yet, like all Port Charles residents, these duos face their share of challenges. 2023 will test many couples and a few may call it quits.

‘General Hospital’ couple Drew Cain and Carly Spencer may not be in it for the long haul

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) are being touted as General Hospital‘s next super couple. The rugged tough guy and the mischievous blonde vixen are taking Port Charles by storm. Drew has become Carly’s biggest supporter during her challenging times.

Drew and Carly find themselves at a crossroads. Which direction will they take their relationship next?

The couple faced their first obstacle when Drew learned Carly lied about Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) paternity. Yet, Drew has a soft spot for his girlfriend and quickly forgave Carly. But more trouble is on the horizon for the pair.

There’s that business of the insdier trading scandal. Desite attempts at keeping their distance in public, the two can’t stay away from each other. It’s a matter of time before Drew and Carly get reported. The threat of prison will test the couple and Carly’s scheming won’t help matters.

Portia Robinson’s secrets end her future with Curtis Ashford on ‘General Hospital’

2023 appeared to be starting off well for Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). The doctor is ready to marry her longtime boyfriend Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). According to SoapAsk, General Hospital spoilers reveal the couple’s wedding day comes to an abrupt halt.

Portia is hiding a big secret from Curtis, and that secret is he’s the father of her daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Now that Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) know the truth, it’s a matter of time before Curtis finds out. When Portia’s secret is revealed, Curtis will be upset.

Will he find it in his heart to forgive her? Or will he dump Portia at the altar?

Elizabeth Webber and Hamilton Finn realize they’re not working as a couple

General Hospital continues to push Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) as a couple. With two fantastic actors like Herbst and Easton, one would think Elizabeth and Finn would click as a couple. Yet, the duo lack that certain spark.

Finn crossed one of Elizabeth's red lines, West Coast. Is there anything he can say to bring her back around?

Elizabeth is one of Port Charles’ beloved heroines and fans want her to find love. Unfortunately, Finn isn’t the man of her dreams. Finn is trying too hard to be Elizabeth’s hero and not respecting her wishes. No matter how many times she tells him to give her space, Finn is always hounding her, wanting to help with her problems.

After a brief separation, the couples appears to be giving their relationship another shot. However, they have more obstacles in the way, including Elizabeth’s parents. Since Elizabeth’s father Jeff Webber (William R. Moses) is responsible for the death of Finn’s wife Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara), that will continue to pose an issue to Fiz.

2023 might be the year that Elizabeth and Finn’s relationship finally fizzles.