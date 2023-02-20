‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Austin Becomes the Hook Killer’s Next Victim

Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) is a prominent General Hospital character. Since his debut in May 2021, he’s become a focal point for the show. But the good doctor and the Quartermaine heir’s time in Port Charles might end soon.

General Hospital star Roger Howarth I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal that Austin Gatlin-Holt is in danger

Austin has spent much time at Wyndemere helping Ava Jerome (Maura West) cover up Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss) murder. Well, there may be more bloodshed at the castle. On Friday’s episode, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) startled Ava and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) when he showed up at Wyndemere.

After escaping from Spring Ridge with Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), Ryan made a beeline straight toward Ava. The two women are in danger, with Ryan holding them at gunpoint. But unbeknownst to them, Austin is coming to their rescue.

However, before Austin can call the police, the hook killer emerges.

‘General Hospital’ fans wonder if the character is being killed off

Friday’s episode of General Hospital ended with a cliffhanger. With Ava and Felicia held hostage and the hook killer, aka Heather targeting Austin, it’s suspenseful. This situation is high-tense,, and there are going to be casualties. But could one of them be Austin?

General Hospital fans wondered if he could be the hook’s next victim on a Reddit thread. “No -not Austin!!! He was just getting interesting,” wrote one user.

“Maybe he has a gun or some fighting skills we don’t know about? Hopefully,” another commenter replied.

“No hook in Austin, and he could see it coming. I’m not convinced it’s anything more than a typical end-of-episode fakeout,” another fan wrote.

“I really hope they don’t get rid of Austin. Feels like RH can’t catch a break!” another viewer wrote.

Will Austin Gatlin Holt die?

Things aren’t looking good for Austin on General Hospital. There’s been no official word on Howarth’s status on the soap opera, so it’s wait-and-see for viewers. While there may be one casualty in the Wyndemere situation, odds are Austin won’t be the victim.

Austin is in the wrong place at the worst time. Will he survive his encounter with the Hook?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jlaWODzbbZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2023

Austin is in the midst of a huge storyline with Ava. The two partners are trying to cover up their crime and might use the melee at Wyndemere to protect themselves. Austin and Ava could frame Ryan for Nikolas’ murder, getting them off scot-free.

However, Austin and Ava will face more trouble. First, there are suspicions over Nikolas’ murder and if Ryan was the culprit. With the walls closing in, it’ll be interesting to see if Austin and Ava stick to the plan or if they turn on each other.

Also,t here’s Austin’s secret boss. He and his cousin Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey) are working for a mystery person, and speculation is it’s Ava’s half-sister Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker). Austin will be in a new world of trouble as he’s stuck between the two Jerome sisters.