‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023

General Hospital spoilers for January 2023 reveal an unpleasant New Year for Port Charles. A lot is happening with the hook killer still on the loose and a couple’s uncertain future. Here’s what to expect this month.

General Hospital stars Laura Wright and Katelyn MacMullen

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal the hook killer strikes again

The hook killer has been running amok in Port Charles since August 2022. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is no closer to capturing the criminal. He better hurry up because more tragedy is on the way for the small town.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal the hook killer stars the New Year with another attack. So who will be the unfortunate victim?

A video preview shows a frightened Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) on the dock as a mysterious figure approaches. Another theory is that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) could be attacked while saving Joss. Britt was preparing to say farewell to Port Charles, but being the hook killer’s next victim wasn’t how she wanted to go out.

Willow Tait needs a miracle

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is facing 2023 with an uncertain future. The mom-to-be is battling leukemia and needs a bone marrow donor. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) tries to find Willow’s biological parents, but Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) sabotages his search.

While Carly wants to keep everyone from finding out that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s mother, she may not have a choice. After Willow’s latest doctor’s visit, she and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) tell everyone about her illness. As Michael’s family rallies around him, Carly’s conscience eats away at her.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers suggest Carly’s secret will be revealed. Chances are Drew uncovers his girlfriend’s lies and confronts her. In true Carly fashion, she’ll defend her actions.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal more trouble for Nikolas Cassadine

2022 wasn’t a kind year for Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), and 2023 won’t be any different. Nikolas’ life is in upheaval thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Between his pregnant mistress and his uncle, Nikolas can’t catch a break.

Esme has a plan to get out of Nikolas' prison, West Coast. Who is holds the keys to her escape?

Esme has a plan to get out of Nikolas' prison, West Coast. Who is holds the keys to her escape?

But his problems worsen when his soon-to-be ex-wife Ava Jerome (Maura West) plots revenge. A scorned Ava wants to make Nikolas pay for cheating on her. With so many problems in his life, Nikolas needs help.

According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers hint that Nikolas seeks advice from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). As for what matter it’s regarding is unknown, but hopefully, Alexis can help him solve one problem.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

After a heartbreaking year, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) is ready to start fresh. Sasha finds a new pal in Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), and that friendship could blossom into a romance. Meanwhile, Sasha’s mother-in-law Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) faces financial troubles from Selina Wu (Lydia Look). Gladys turns to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for help in dealing with her problems.

Sasha is surprisingly content, West Coast. What does 2023 hold for her (and her slippery conservator)?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC!

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is nursing a broken heart after her split from Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). But the young singer decides to stop moping and fight for what she wants. Meanwhile, Chase is haunted by a bittersweet memory, which includes Brook Lynn. Could the New Year have the young lovers reunited, or is their split permanent?

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) continue searching for the hook killer. As they uncover new clues, sparks will fly between the two lovebirds. Yet, Trina’s budding romance with Spencer causes worry for her mother, Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr).