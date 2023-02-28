‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for March 2023

General Hospital spoilers for March 2023 reveal it’ll be a tense month for Port Charles citizens. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is reeling from more shocking news, while Ava Jerome (Maura West) makes a confession. Here’s what to expect for the month ahead.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal that Curtis Ashford is in for another shock

Curtis and Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) married life is off to a bad start. The newlyweds’ wedding night ended in tears after Portia confessed Curtis could be Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) father. As expected, Curtis is upset that Portia kept Trina from him. But that’s not all that will have him distressed.

According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal Curtis will receive more shocking news. Perhaps the information concerns Trina’s reluctance to take a DNA test. Although Curtis might be her biological father, she still considers Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) her dad.

Whatever the news is, Curtis will be comforted by his friend Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Nina knows what it’s like to have a child kept from her and offers advice to Curtis.

Ava Jerome confides to Sonny Corinthos.

After the Wyndemere shootout, Ava is on edge. She can rest easy knowing Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) won’t be causing any more trouble. But Ava still has the issue of covering up her ex-husband Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss) death.

As news spreads of Nikolas’ disappearance, everyone is worried. Ava’s guilt increases as she continues to lie to Nikolas’ loved ones. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava confides in Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Will Ava confess all to Sonny, including her role in Nikolas’ disappearance? Or will her ball of lies continue?

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest Esme Prince might be returning to her old self

The tables have turned for Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). Usually, she is the troublemaker, but now she finds herself amid drama. Esme has a lot on her plate with amnesia and her new baby. But the tide might be turning for her.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers suggest Esme’s memory could be returning. When Esme gets her memory back, one must wonder if she’ll return to her villainous ways or change for the better.

Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) petition to get custody of Esme’s baby hits a snag. As Spencer deals with the latest rejection, Trina will comfort him.

Tempers flare in Port Charles

Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) string of trouble increases. After her husband Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) death, Sasha’s mother-in-law Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) became her guardian. But Sasha will realize it was a mistake after learning Gladys gambled away her money. A furious Sasha won’t let Gladys get off so easily.

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) may have escaped a prison sentence, but she has more problems. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) makes her his new enemy. The Cassadine patriarch seeks answers about Nikolas’ disappearance and will hound Elizabeth for answers.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), and co are still in the safe house. The group is holding up until their next step in taking down Victor. However, danger might be lurking after Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) makes a horrifying discovery.

Sonny continues to find a way to make amends with his estranged son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Meanwhile, Nina still contemplates revenge against Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). With Nina threatening to turn them in for insider trading, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) approaches Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) with a proposition.