‘General Hospital’: What William Lipton Is Doing Following His Exit

Just like in real life, circumstances change even for our favorite television characters. One of the most popular soap operas on television, General Hospital, has seen many characters come and go over the years. Cameron Webber, one of the main cast members, is the latest. Portrayed by actor William Lipton, Cameron recently announced that he will embark on an exciting new adventure. The news has many fans wondering — what is Lipton doing following his exit from the show?

Lipton’s departure from the show

In a recent episode, Cameron was honored with a goodbye party. He was seen saying goodbye to his family and friends so he could head off to college at Stanford University.

According to Distractify, the son of Zander Smith and Elizabeth Webber is certainly due for a change of scenery. After some difficult times in Port Charles, he will attend the school on a soccer scholarship. His relationship with Josslyn has ended, and it doesn’t help that she is already with someone new.

Soaps reports that while it looked to some other characters on the show like Cameron was running away, he played it off as a great opportunity to attend Stanford. His parents were thrilled about what he has accomplished.

What is Lipton doing following his exit?

Now that fans know about Cameron’s onscreen plans, millions of people are left wondering what is in store for Lipton in real life.

According to TV Season Spoilers, the actor himself is a college student. He has been working hard to juggle his successful acting career and work at the University of Southern California. He’s had a great run on General Hospital, but Lipton knows how important it is to focus on his education.

In addition, Lipton has been dedicating time to his music career with his band, The Runarounds. He is a talented musician and has opened up about how challenging it is to split his time between acting, music, and school. “It’s been no easy task. It’s definitely been a lot of work and communication with both General Hospital and my school. I have to say I’m very happy with how everything is working out right now and very grateful that the producers at GH are still willing to work with my ever-increasingly crazy schedule.”

The handsome actor has been sharing a lot about his band on social media. It looks like he is excited about what’s to come.

Will William Lipton be returning to ‘General Hospital’?

Fans are surely sad to see Cameron — and Lipton — depart from the show. However, many were happy to learn that his exit is not permanent.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the actor said, “Working at ‘General Hospital’ has been such an important part of my life. I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community.”

Lipton will be rejoining the soap opera cast in the summer when he and his character are on a semester break.

Lipton’s huge fan base supported the actor’s plans to leave General Hospital temporarily, and many took to social media to share their thoughts. Local Today reports that one person wrote, “I will miss William Lipton General Hospital, but I now believe Cameron’s departure is for the best part of the character. He can detach himself from everything and Finally set oneself First!”