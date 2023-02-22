‘General Hospital’: Spencer and Trina’s Kiss Melts the Audience’s Hearts

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) are General Hospital‘s next super couple. Since their first meeting in July 2021, the chemistry was there. Their romance has been a slow build and on the Feb. 21, 2022 episode, they hit a special milestone.

General Hospital stars Tabyana Ali and Nicholas Alexander Chavez I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson finally kiss on ‘General Hospital’

Like many General Hospital couples, Spencer and Trina faced challenges. Most of their troubles stemmed from Spencer’s ex-girlfriend Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). But neither Esme or prison could diminish the love Spencer and Trina have for each other.

Spencer’s proven he’ll do anything to protect Trina. After Trina learned the devastating truth that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) not Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) was her dad, Spencer comforted her. Needing to clear her head, Trina asked Spencer to take her to the art gallery.

During their heartfelt conversation, Spencer reminded Trina that’s she’s an amazing woman. Trina was overcome with joy at Spencer’s kind words that she kissed her beau.

WATCH: Spencer knows he won't get another chance to make his and Trina's first time perfect. #GH pic.twitter.com/aKtpK8nA19 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 22, 2023

‘General Hospital’ fans are excited about the couple’s first kiss

Sprina fans have patiently awaited the moment where Spencer and Trina finally kiss. Their patience was finally rewarded on Tuesday’s episode. After the couple’s liplock, Spencer and Trina were trending on social media.

On a Twitter thread, General Hospital fans expressed their excitement over the special milestone. “Such a tender and hot moment wrapped in one! #sprina #gh,” wrote one viewer.

“Today was another day of memorable #Sprina scenes, proving that great things really do come to those who wait. I am loving this chapter fo their story!” another commenter replied.

“These scenes were so beautiful, I cn’t wait to see what’s to come for Sprina!” declared another fan.

“I absolutely loved this moment. Spencer wanting to make their first intimate moment special is just beautiful. Spencer and Trina captured the heart of many people and it will continue to grow. Thank you GH for blessing us with Sprina,” another viewer replied.

What’s next for Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson?

Spencer and Trina have officially become couple after their kiss. The couple will be leaning on each other more than ever because of recent events. trina is upset over Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) lie about her paternity.

Trina has a lot to process in the wake of her mother's admission. Can Spencer help ease her mind?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @iamaliford @nicholasachavez pic.twitter.com/UTKwK9cU6r — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2023

Trina will have a big decciosn regarding accepting Curtis as her biological dad. No matter what she decided, Spencer will support. Meanwhile, Trina will offer comfort to Spencer because of the latest Cassadine drama.

Spencer wants custody his sibling, who’ll arrive soon when Esme goes into labor. However, there will be complications in Spencer’s plan and it might not work out the way he hoped. Also, Spencer will soon learn of his father Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss) disappearance.

Unbeknownst to the Cassadine heir, Ava Jerome (Maura West) accidentally killed Nikolas and is covering up the crime. Spencer and Nikolas had a strained relationship, and while Spencer acts like he’s fine, Nikolas’ departure will upset him. Spencer will face old wounds about being abandoned by his father again, and Trina will be there to offer her support.