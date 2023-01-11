‘Ginny & Georgia’ Fan Theory Suggests Simone Will Help Georgia in a Big Way in Season 3 (If It Happens)

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 brings a handful of new characters into the lives of the Miller family. One new face is Simone, played by General Hospital alum Vinessa Antoine, who begins a relationship with Zion (Nathan Mitchell). Simone doesn’t have too many scenes in season 2, but that could change if Netflix renews Ginny & Georgia for season 3. In particular, some fans think Simone will come to Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) rescue next season.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 2.]

Vinessa Antoine plays Simone in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2. | Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Who is Simone in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2?

We first hear about Simone when Ginny (Antonia Gentry) notices her dad smiling at his phone. Zion admits that he recently started seeing Simone, and things seem to be going well. Ginny, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), and Zion’s parents approve of the new love interest, which could be a good sign for the relationship.

Of course, Georgia is a bit less accepting of Simone. She and Zion have a complicated history and nearly got back together only weeks before he met Simone. So, it’s a bit awkward when she shows up at Zion’s house out of the blue and runs into Simone. Simone, too, can sense that something is there between Georgia and Zion, but Zion reassures her that he and Georgia are over.

Ginny & Georgia hasn’t revealed too much about Simone yet. However, we do know that she went to school at Howard and Harvard, and she’s currently a criminal defense lawyer. Her profession could come into play next season.

Fans think Simone will play a bigger role next season

In the season 2 finale, Georgia is arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. The last episode ends with her being driven away from her wedding reception in a police car. If there’s another season, it will likely focus on Georgia trying to get out of her legal trouble.

Now, fans may recall that in one scene, Simone tells Ginny in season 2 that she tries to find her clients’ humane reasoning for committing a crime. That sounds like exactly what Georgia needs. On Reddit, a fan theorized that Simone will become Georgia’s lawyer in season 3 and try to find a reason behind Tom’s murder.

“Yeah, I have a feeling they are setting up for that too. She also didn’t seem to particularly dislike Georgia, just wanted to make sure Zion was ready to move on,” another fan agreed.

“I hope so because I found Simone pretty likable, and so I don’t want her to turn against Georgia the way I predict Zion’s parents may. I really want Georgia to have Simone’s support,” another user added.

It’s likely that Georgia will defend her action as a mercy killing, since Tom had been sick and comatose for a while and it was taking a toll on his wife and son. She saw herself as doing Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich) a favor. That sounds like something Simone would come up with, doesn’t it?

Will ‘Ginny & Georgia’ have a season 3?

Me all weekend now that Ginny & Georgia are back pic.twitter.com/R5LYTjbyjT — Netflix (@netflix) January 8, 2023

Netflix has not confirmed Ginny & Georgia Season 3 yet, but fans shouldn’t lose hope. The second season was only just released in early January, and Netflix can sometimes take months to make a decision. Ginny & Georgia rose to the Top 10 again with season 2, which could be a good sign of high viewership.

If Ginny & Georgia does come back, Nathan Mitchell feels confident that Zion will do anything to help Georgia and her family, as he revealed to Digital Spy. At the same time, he hopes Zion and Simone can continue their relationship. Could that mean Zion will ask Simone for help in Georgia’s case?

“I think it’s always fun when you throw Georgia in the mix there, where you have those three [Zion, Simone, and Georgia] together, and have them navigate this new dynamic that they exist in,” he said.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on season 3.