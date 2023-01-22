‘Ginny & Georgia’ Fans Debate Whether Joe, Zion, or Paul Are Endgame With Georgia

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia fans everywhere are divided over Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) three love interests. There’s Zion (Nathan Mitchell), the father of Georgia’s first child and the one that got away. On the other hand, we have Georgia’s newest love, Paul (Scott Porter), who is ready to settle down with Georgia’s family. But then, there’s Joe (Raymond Ablack), who has been in love with Georgia since he met her at a rest stop 15 years ago. Here’s what Ginny & Georgia fans are saying in defense of Team Joe, Team Paul, and Team Zion.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 2.]

Nathan Mitchell as Zion, Raymond Ablack as Joe, and Scott Porter as Paul in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Who does Georgia end up with in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2?

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 picks up with Georgia engaged to Paul and planning their wedding. Meanwhile, Zion is dating a new woman named Simone (Vinessa Antoine). He insists that he and Georgia are finished trying to be a couple, although Zion remains loyal to Georgia as a friend and their chemistry is clear.

Speaking of moving on, Joe also attempts to push his feelings for Georgia aside. He hooks up with Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich), but his heart still yearns for Georgia. Just days before her wedding, Joe confronts Georgia with the sunglasses he gave her when they first met as teens. Georgia has remembered him all this time, but she rejects Joe as he confesses his feelings for her.

At the end of season 2, Georgia marries Paul after telling him (mostly) everything she’s done, including embezzlement. However, their wedding reception is interrupted by the police arresting Georgia for the murder of Cynthia’s husband, Tom. Paul has accepted Georgia’s actions so far, but their marriage might not be able to withstand a murder charge.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ fans are debating Joe, Zion, and Paul

Did you notice that in Ginny & Georgia Ep 1, Georgia doesn’t look at Joe’s name tag when they first talk at the cafe?



That’s because she remembered him all along!! Think back to what Georgia said to Joe at the rest stop years earlier: “I’ll look you up if I’m ever in Wellsbury.” pic.twitter.com/Eho22jpE5c — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2021

According to Ginny & Georgia fans, Paul, Zion, and Joe are all right for Georgia in their own ways. But who will become the endgame couple? In a Reddit thread, viewers defended their favorite love interests.

“Why do so many people want her with Zion? They’re not in love anymore, they’re both over each other. He’s a good person but it would be boring to me if they got back together. Unrealistic too. Now Joe, the tension is really good but IDK, I prefer her with Paul. He cares deeply for her and her kids despite all the crazy things that they get involved with, even through the risk of losing his job and reputation he stands up for Georgia. That’s love lol,” the original poster wrote.

Other users in the thread brought up some interesting points. One person wrote that Joe is “in love with the idea of Georgia,” while another pointed out that Zion never steps up to defend Georgia. On the other hand, Zion understands Georgia in a way that Paul and Joe might not.

“I’m team Zion all the way! Paul is nice, but he’s kinda creepy what he said about wanting power like Georgia made him scary to me,” another person wrote. “Joe and Georgia don’t really have chemistry. I’ll be OK if they get back together, but to me, they’re more of old friends. But Zion will ALWAYS love Georgia. And Georgia, no matter what, will ALWAYS love Zion. They’re made for each other.”

While many fans are hoping Paul will stay with Georgia, they can’t see him sticking by her side if he learns about her murders.

“I think Paul fits right now but with a few seasons of character development, I can see Georgia and Joe making more sense and ending up together,” one fan added.

The actors behind Joe, Zion, and Paul weigh in

Raymond Ablack, Nathan Mitchell, and Scott Porter are all rooting for their characters to end up with Georgia. The actors weighed in on the love square in an interview with Tudum. In Paul’s defense, Porter said the Wellsury mayor has a deep love for Georgia and her family, and he’ll want to fight for her. Meanwhile, Mitchell said Zion can “handle” Georgia.

“His calming vibe complements her fiery nature, but he also has some fire himself that he brings to their passion. We can talk about who’s the best man for Georgia, but I think Zion is the man for Georgia,” Mitchell added.

Finally, Ablack said that Georgia and Joe are a “good match for each other.” However, if Georgia can’t end up with Joe, he has a different idea in mind.

“I’d prefer to see her happy on her own,” Ablack said. “I’d love for Joe and her to be happy together, but I’d like Georgia to be able to sustain herself, take care of herself, and feel comfortable and safe without any partner.”

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.