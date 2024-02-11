Gwen Stefani is determined to make sure her Super Bowl food spread with Blake Shelton is 'right.' Here's what she said about the snacks.

The Voice couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are prepping for Super Bowl LVIII, and fans can’t wait to see them perform their new song, “Purple Irises.” Stefani and Shelton shared their favorite recipes around the holidays in 2023. Now, they’re talking about the food they plan to have for the big game on Feb. 11, 2024. Here’s what Stefani said about disliking Shelton’s suggestions for party snacks.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating Super Bowl LVIII with food

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get serious about game-day food, and they’re not messing around regarding Super Bowl LVIII. Stefani told People in January 2024 that she and Shelton were “already discussing the food” they planned to have ready. According to Stefani, she doesn’t stand a chance once the seven-layer dip hits the table.

“It’s really about that, and the drinks, and how are we going to indulge?” Stefani shared. “And I said to [Blake], I was like, ‘Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I’m going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I’m going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I’m not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I’m going to be so mad the rest of the day.'”

Seven-layer dip is a Tex-Mex classic that typically includes layers of beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. We’re guessing it’s one of Stefani’s favorites.

The No Doubt frontwoman also indicated that she and Shelton don’t always have the same idea of what their Super Bowl snack table should include. “For us, it’s all about how do you make it the most saturated Super Bowl food?” she added. “Iconic Super Bowl food? Because [Blake] was like, ‘Oh, should we do this?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that’s not Super Bowl.’ You have to do it right!”

While Gwen Stefani wants a seven-layer dip at her Super Bowl LVIII party, Blake Shelton likely wants “redneck nachos.” Shelton told Allrecipes that these nachos are his and Stefani’s go-to snack during football season.

“Football season is one of my favorite times of the year,” Shelton said. “Gwen and I both love to watch the Arizona Cardinals. Since we’ll be watching from home this year, these redneck nachos are going to be one of our go-to’s. The dish is pretty darn easy to put together too, so you can’t beat that!”

The nachos use kettle-cooked potato chips instead of tortilla chips as the base. Instead of traditional queso, the dish includes beer cheese. The nachos are topped with smoked chicken, barbecue sauce, sour cream, green onion, and fresh avocado.

There might not be much booze at their celebration

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love to eat, but fans shouldn’t anticipate the couple having a huge beer selection at their Super Bowl LVIII celebration. Shelton said at the end of 2023 that he hopes to quit drinking to set a good example for Stefani’s kids. As for Stefani, she’s not much of a drinker as it is.

“Blake is 47 now, and at that age, drinking takes more of a toll on the body than it used to,” a source told In Touch Weekly, according to Yahoo. “Cutting out the beer will definitely help him keep his weight in check. And overall, it’ll make him feel better.”

“And Blake doesn’t feel the need to have alcohol when he’s around her,” the source continued. “He values their relationship, and he wants to be fully present for her at all times.”

