Hallmark Christmas Movies: What’s Airing On Christmas Day 2022?

Christmas is finally here, and Hallmark Channel has some holiday fun in store for viewers. Though there are no new Christmas movie premieres scheduled for the actual holiday, you can still tune in and enjoy some of the best of the network’s seasonal rom-coms. Here are the Christmas movies on Hallmark you can watch on Dec. 25, 2022.

Hallmark Channel’s holiday movie marathon starts on Dec. 24

Did you miss some of Hallmark’s new Countdown to Christmas movies this year? You’ll get a second chance to watch many of them this holiday weekend. Hallmark Channel’s 2022 Christmas movie marathon begins at 12 a.m. ET on Dec. 24 with an encore presentation of We Wish You a Married Christmas with Kristoffer Polaha and Marisol Nichols.

Other movies airing on Christmas Eve include When I Think of Christmas, A Royal Corgi Christmas, In Merry Measure, A Kismet Christmas, Undercover Holiday, Hanukkah on Rye, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, A Cozy Christmas Inn, Jolly Good Christmas, A Holiday Spectacular, and Haul Out the Holly.

On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, tune in for a marathon of all five movies in the Time to Come Home for Christmas series. It starts at 2 p.m. with Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas and wraps up at 10 p.m. with Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.

Every Hallmark Christmas movie you can watch on Dec. 25

Hallmark’s Christmas Day movie lineup starts at 12 a.m. with A Big Fat Family Christmas. Here are the other Christmas movies on Hallmark you can watch on Dec. 25.

Lights, Camera, Christmas! at 2 a.m.

Ghosts of Christmas Always at 4 a.m.

Christmas at the Golden Dragon at 6 a.m.

Noel Next Door at 8 a.m.

A Magical Christmas Village at 10 a.m.

Christmas Class Reunion at 12 p.m.

A Fabled Holiday at 2 p.m.

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe at 4 p.m.

Three Wise Men and a Baby at 6 p.m.

A Maple Valley Christmas at 8 p.m.

My Southern Family Christmas at 10 p.m.

On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, catch a marathon of the Godwink Christmas movies. It starts at 2 p.m. with A Godwink Christmas and wraps up at 8 p.m. A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love.

Stream Hallmark Christmas movies on Hallmark Movies Now and Peacock

You can also stream Hallmark holiday movies any time on Hallmark Movies Now and Peacock. Options on Hallmark’s own streaming service include The Angel Tree, Christmas Song, Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing, Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, and many more.

Hallmark Channel streams live on Peacock. The streaming service also has a selection of Hallmark movies available on demand, including The Christmas Train, One Christmas Eve, Lucky Christmas, and A Majestic Christmas.

Looking for more holiday movie magic? Check out our list of Hallmark movies you can watch on Roku and other free streaming platforms.

