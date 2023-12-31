A new year means new movies at Hallmark Channel, including a rom-com with 'Virgin River' star Marco Grazzini and the premiere of 'The Way Home' Season 2.

Hallmark Channel is ringing in the new year with a full slate of new movies. The network’s January lineup includes fresh flicks with Hallmark stars such as Marcus Rosner, Laci J. Mailey, and Jocelyn Hudon. Plus, The Way Home Season 2 premieres on Jan. 21. Keep reading for our rundown of the Hallmark movie schedule for January 2024.

‘Love on the Right Course’ stars Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner

In Love on the Right Course, a professional golfer named Whiney (Ashley Newbrough) who is struggling to qualify for her next tournament returns home to Budapest to reevaluate her career. Her dad (Roy McCrerey), grieving the loss of his wife, has handed over the day-to-day operations of his golf club to Daniel (Marcus Rosner). At first, Whitney isn’t impressed with Daniel’s casual style, which throws her off her game. But as they get to know each other, romance blossoms.

Love on the Right Course airs Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘A Scottish Love Scheme’ stars Erica Durance and Jordan Young

In A Scottish Love Scheme, Lily (Erica Durance) travels to Scotland with her mother. While there, she reconnects with Logan (Jordan Young), an old family friend. But unbeknownst to Lily and Logan, their meddling moms have concocted a plan to set them up.

A Scottish Love Scheme airs Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hallmark movie schedule for January also includes ‘Betty’s Bad Luck in Love’

Laci J Mailey and Marco Grazzini in ‘Betty’s Bad Luck in Love’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Betty (Laci J. Mailey of Chesapeake Shores), an actuary, has a history of failed relationships. She thinks a curse placed on her by a jealous classmate when she was a child is to blame for her dismal love life. After a series of calamities befall her boyfriends, she gives up on love. Then, she meets Alex (Marco Grazzini), a news photographer who likes to live on the edge. Cautiously, she begins to open her heart, but when Alex has an accident, she wonders if the curse has struck again.

Betty’s Bad Luck in Love airs Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Romance With a Twist’ stars Jocelyn Hudon and Oliver Renaud

When Hope Calls star Jocelyn Hudon plays Luna, a former dancer, in Hallmark’s Romance With a Twist. Luna has left her dream of a dance career behind for a practical job managing her family’s construction business. When she gets the chance to transform a gym into a studio for aerials, she connects with Bennet (Oliver Renaud), a professional aerialist. When his partner for an upcoming show unexpectedly drops out, he asks Luna to fill in, and a new relationship takes flight.

Romance With a Twist airs Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘The Way Home’ Season 2 premieres in January 2024

Evan Williams, Sadie LaFlamme-Snow, Chyler Leigh, and Andie MacDowell in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Hallmark’s time-traveling family drama The Way Home also returns this January. In season 2, Kat (Chyler Leigh) continues to search for her missing brother Jacob (Remy Smith), who she believes accidentally traveled back to the 19th century. Kat’s quest for the truth leads her and her mother, Del (Andie MacDowell) to surprising discoveries about their origins, which answer some questions but raise others.

The Way Home Season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET

