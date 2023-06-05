Harrison Ford Was Paid Nearly Double What Brad Pitt Earned for ‘The Devil’s Own’

Harrison Ford is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. With Indiana Jones and Star Wars under his belt, it’s no wonder he’s worked with plenty of big-name celebrities through the years. Unfortunately, Ford and Brad Pitt reportedly didn’t get along so well while working on the 1997 film The Devil’s Own. And Ford made way more money from the film than Pitt did.

Harrison Ford was paid a lot more than Brad Pitt for ‘The Devil’s Own’

Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt | Trench Shore/WireImage

Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt are two of the biggest actors working in Hollywood in 2023. They’ve both worked on memorable classics that will go down in history. And, of course, they worked with each other — but they weren’t paid the same.

Ford was reportedly paid $20 million to star in The Devil’s Own, while Pitt earned just $12 million from the film. At the time, Ford had a much bigger name in the industry than Pitt.

Rumors at the time suggested the actors fought over who would become the main star in the film. Additional rumors noted Pitt hoped to leave the production but was threatened with a lawsuit before he could make the move. The actor later called the film “a disaster” and “the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking — if you can even call it that — that I’ve ever seen. I couldn’t believe it,” according to Far Out Magazine.

The script also changed, displeasing Pitt. The original script, which Pitt wrote, allegedly had a darker feel than the script they later used. “The script that I had loved was gone,” Pitt said. “I guess people just had different visions and you can’t argue with that. But then I wanted out and the studio head said, ‘All right, we’ll let you out, but it’ll be $63 million for starters.’”

The actors clashed on the movie set

Harrison Ford’s payment for The Devil’s Own was substantially more than Brad Pitt’s. And it seems the actors clashed over more than just how much they were paid for their time on set.

“Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing — I admired Brad,” Ford shared with Esquire in 2023. ” … But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not. Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle.”

Ford noted when they started shooting the film, he and Pitt still couldn’t agree on the script. “I worked with a writer — but then all the sudden we’re shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on,” Ford continued. “Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view—or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt.”

What is Harrison Ford’s net worth in 2023? Is it higher than Brad Pitt’s?

Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt | Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images

Harrison Ford’s payment for The Devil’s Own feels like pocket change compared to his 2023 net worth. Ford’s current net worth stands at around $300 million.

With that said, Brad Pitt’s net worth is even higher. Pitt’s net worth stands at around $400 million currently.

Even with Pitt’s hundreds of millions of dollars, his fortune may be in trouble. He sold his production company, Plan B, in October 2022. And he put his Los Angeles compound up for sale in January 2023 for $40 million. While these big moves don’t always mean an actor is going through financial distress, it could be the first sign.

This story was first reported by IMDb.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.