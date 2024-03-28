'It speaks volumes,' a historian said of a potential reconciliation after how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learned of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton probably isn’t going to happen soon. A royal historian says it’s “unlikely” even in light of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. Why? Because of how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex heard the news.

The ‘path to reconciliation’ is ‘unlikely’ after Harry and Meghan learned of Kate’s diagnosis from TV announcement

According to royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams, Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement on March 22, 2024, in the form of a short video, probably isn’t going to bring the estranged couples together.

The main reason, he told Time, is how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex heard the news on TV with the public.

“It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt [sic] of the diagnosis from the news,” the historian said. “The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months. And trust has completely broken down.”

Days before Kate shared her diagnosis publicly Harry and his older brother, the Prince of Wales, 41, attended the same event. On March 15, 2024, they made appearances at the Diana Legacy Awards honoring their late mother. However, Harry attended virtually and William in person.

The last time they were in the same room together was the May 2023 coronation of their father, King Charles III, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since February 2024.

“A serious illness can change everything and bring families together,” Fitzwilliams went on. “This may happen. Harry will return to see his father and perhaps the brothers will see each other.

“It could open the path to reconciliation in the weeks and months ahead. However, it is unlikely at the moment.”

The royal family’s fine with ‘distancing themselves’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to a report from the New York Post, the royal family’s not necessarily looking to cozy up with Harry and Meghan. Rather, a source said they’re “OK distancing themselves” from the couple, noting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “had no idea” of Kate’s cancer diagnosis prior to the announcement.

The relationship, they said, appears “irreparable” given the lack of communication. After Kate’s video broadcast on TV stations around the world she and William heard from Harry and Meghan. The Montecito, California-based pair are understood to have reached out to William and Kate “in private” in addition to issuing a brief public statement.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry and Meghan said in their statement.

Harry previously said he thinks reconciliation is possible after the king’s cancer diagnosis

Prior to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, which is said to have happened on or around Feb. 27, 2024, Harry opened up about his father’s own diagnosis. Speaking to ABC News’ Will Reeve at the site of the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, Harry shared that growing closer is possible.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure,” Harry replied when asked if it was “possible” his family could become close due to the illness. “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis. Again, the strength of the family unit coming together.”

“I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together,” Harry added. “I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

Harry made the comment about a week after flying to London, England, to see his father following Buckingham Palace’s announcement of the 75-year-old’s cancer diagnosis.

