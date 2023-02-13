‘How I Met Your Father’: Who Is Charlie’s New Love Interest? Why Courtney Looks Familiar

Charlie and Valentina broke up during the How I Met Your Father Season 1 finale on Hulu. And although they agreed that their differing opinions on having children meant that they shouldn’t be together, the two couldn’t contain their chemistry in the How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere. Since their last hurrah, Charlie and Valentina have tried to move on, and it seems like he is ready to start dating again, thanks to a new woman.

Tom Ainsley as Charlie | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Charlie, played by Tom Ainsley, met a new woman in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 3

At the beginning of How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3, Valentina picked up the rest of her things from Charlie and Ellen’s apartment. While there, Valentina and Ellen planned a double date. And Charlie was peeved that she could move on so fast, so he was determined to “get back out there” himself.

Charlie found a woman to go on a date with via an app, and he begged Sid and Hannah to accompany him. He told the newlyweds, “I am hanging on by an emotional thread right now. And a one-on-one dinner with a complete stranger might break me.” Thankfully, for Charlie, Sid and Hannah agreed.

The date ended up being a complete disaster. Charlie’s date, Alice, was incompatible with him, to say the least. But Sid and Hannah pushed for them to be together since Alice could get them flying miles via her job. Charlie stood his ground, though, when Sid and Hannah tried to talk Alice up.

At the end of How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3, Sid and Hannah apologized to Charlie. They gave him the perfect first-date outfit, which he graciously accepted.

At the girls’ apartment, Valentina told Sophie, “Charlie and I are gonna end up together. I mean, sure, we want different things right now, but life is long. And eventually, somehow, it’ll work out.” She reassured her friend that she wasn’t worried about Charlie finding someone else. And at that exact moment, Charlie put on his perfect first-date outfit, locked eyes with a woman at Pemberton’s, and introduced himself.

Why fans might recognize Shalini Bathina

The end credits of How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3 informed us that Charlie’s new love interest is Courtney, played by Shalini Bathina.

Bathina previously starred as Prisha in Apple TV+’s Little Voice. The actor also appeared in other shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Baby Daddy, Life in Pieces, Raven’s Home, and Long Slow Exhale.

It’s unclear how many episodes of How I Met Your Father Bathina will appear. But we’re more than excited to see what’s next for Charlie and Courtney.

The ‘How I Met Your Father’ showrunners tease Charlie and Valentina’s future

Following How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke with TV Insider about what’s next for Charlie and Valentina.

“Like you said, [Valentina] can believe [she and Charlie will end up together], but it doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily true,” Berger shared. “I think when you’re in the stage of life when you’re sort of falling in love, and you’re trying to figure it out, and sometimes it’s not working out, there’s what you believe very deeply in your heart, and then there’s what path the universe takes you on, and those don’t always line up.”

She continued, “So I think there’s still a chance that she’s 100 percent correct, or there’s a chance that she’s not.”

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 drop Tuesdays on Hulu.