‘How I Met Your Father’ Spoilers Indicate a Major Breakup in Season 2

Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father Season 2 is just getting started, but we’re already looking ahead to future episodes. Fans of the show discovered the complete list of episode titles for season 2, and some of the names stick out to us. One, in particular, is giving off major spoilers vibes, leading us to believe that one How I Met Your Father couple is in danger.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers regarding the episode titles of How I Met Your Father Season 2.]

Hilary Duff as Sophie | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 episode title spoilers revealed

One How I Met Your Father fan shared the episode title spoilers in a Reddit thread, and they all sound very intriguing. The How I Met Your Father Season 2 episodes are:

Episode 1: “Cool and Chill”

Episode 2: “Midwife Crisis”

Episode 3: “The Reset Button”

Episode 4: “Pathetic Deirdre”

Episode 5: “Ride or Die”

Episode 6: “Universal Therapy”

Episode 7: “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentina’s Day”

Episode 8: “Rewardishment”

Episode 9: “The Welcome Protocol”

Episode 10: “I’m His Swish”

Episode 11: “Daddy”

Episode 12: “Not a Mamma Mia”

Episode 13: “Family Business”

Episode 14: “Disengagement Party”

Episode 15: “Working Girls”

Episode 16: “The Jersey Connection”

Episode 17: “Out of Sync”

Episode 18: “Parent Trap”

Episode 19: “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”

Episode 20: “Shady Parker”

The first three episodes have already aired, and Hulu is dropping How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 4 on Tuesday, Feb. 14. So there are plenty of hijinks, love connections, cameos, and long-sought-out answers to look forward to. But one of the episode titles raised our eyebrows — “Disengagement Party.”

Are Sid and Hannah or Jesse and Meredith going to break up?

The How I Met Your Father spoilers don’t tell us details about the episodes, only their names. So “Disengagement Party” could theoretically mean anything, but to us, it sounds like an engaged couple is breaking up.

The show has only three relationships as of How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3 — Sid and Hannah, Jesse and Meredith, and Ellen and Rachel. And since Ellen and Rachel’s relationship is new, we doubt that they will get engaged and then disengaged by episode 14.

So that leaves only Sid and Hannah and Jesse and Meredith. Of course, Sid and Hannah are married, but the series premiere featured them getting engaged, so we believe that “Disengagement Party” could still refer to them.

If we’re being honest, it’s only a matter of time before Sid and Hannah break up. Since they were introduced on the show, fans have picked up on a myriad of problems in their relationship. For one, long-distance romances rarely last on television. Sid and Hannah also fight a lot, and they rushed into their marriage. Perhaps their issues become too much, and they divorce in season 2.

However, the more probable option for the subject of the “Disengagement Party” is Jesse and Meredith. They have rekindled their romance and are going on tour together, so maybe Jesse will propose again. And this time, Meredith will say yes. However, viewers know their relationship is also destined to fail, so a breakup is imminent. And Jesse and Meredith’s separation could come in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 14.

Long distance relationship still going strong! Ashley Reyes and Suraj Sharma are going LIVE on #HIMYF's Instagram to talk all about episode 3 today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. See you there! pic.twitter.com/eeFesFSXQc — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 8, 2023

‘How I Met Your Father’ fans share other theories based on the episode title spoilers

After the fan posted the How I Met Your Father Season 2 spoilers on Reddit, others shared their theories on the episode title names.

“Hmmm… episode 11 is named ‘Daddy,'” one fan wrote. “So I think we all know who is coming back here.” They were, of course, referring to Neal Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, who appeared in the premiere.

A Reddit user added, “‘Shady Parker’ also seems like a reference to the car accident they teased! One appearance in the beginning, middle, and end of the season would make a lot of sense.”

“The Jersey Connection could we get a Stella cameo maybe???” someone else predicted.

Another fan said, “Random connection…but Lizzie McGuire also had an episode called ‘Working Girl.'”

How I Met Your Father Season 2 airs Tuesdays on Hulu.