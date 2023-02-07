Is ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Peacock? Where to Watch on Its 20th Anniversary

Break out the love fern and put on Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” because How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is officially 20 years old. Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, the 2003 romantic comedy is still a beloved comfort movie for many people. It’s recently had a resurgence with a younger audience, as Hudson’s rendition of “You’re So Vain” became a viral sound on TikTok. In light of the 20th anniversary, and with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there’s no better time to watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days; here are all the streaming options.

Kate Hudson as Andie and Matthew McConaughey as Ben in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ | Paramount Pictures

What is the plot of ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’?

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stars Hudson as Andie Anderson, an advice columnist for the magazine Composure in New York City. Andie wants to write about what matters to her, like international politics. But first, she must impress her boss with one last “How To” story. Feeling inspired by her relationship-troubled friend, Andie decides to write “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” She plans to do everything that would drive a man away from a relationship, like being too clingy or baby-talking him.

Then, Andie sets out to find the man she would drive away. Enter McConaughey’s Benjamin Barry, an advertising executive who typically works with beer and sports campaigns. He wants to branch out to a diamond jewelry campaign, but his boss wonders if he understands the romance associated with diamond jewelry. So, Ben bets that he can get any woman to fall in love with him in 10 days.

As Andie tries everything to drive Ben away, he tries everything to keep her, leading to some hilarious situations. Of course, true love blossoms along the way — but how long can Ben and Andie keep their initial motives hidden from each other?

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is based on a book by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long. The cast of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days also includes Kathryn Hahn, Annie Parisse, Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon, Michael Michele, Shalom Harlow, Robert Klein, Bebe Neuwirth, and Liliane Montevecchi.

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ streaming options

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is available to rent or buy, stream, and even watch for free. Those who have a Paramount+ subscription can find the movie on the streaming platform. It’s also available through Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video and The Roku Channel. PlutoTV also has How to Lose a Guy available to watch for free with ads. Finally, those who want to rent or buy How to Lose a Guy can find it on platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, Prime Video, Google Play, and AppleTV.

Does Netflix have ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’?

20 years ago today, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ released in cinemas. pic.twitter.com/tVioq4ZR1M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2023

Netflix had How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in its movie library for a few years, off and on. Unfortunately, the streaming service removed the rom-com at the end of 2022. How to Lose a Guy was also on Peacock in 2021, but it has since been removed. Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days via the streaming options listed above. Just remember: All’s fair in love and war.