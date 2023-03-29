Inside Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s $6.3 Million Bel Air House 

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent ended her engagement to Randall Emmett at the end of 2021, but the Bravo star and the film producer once lived in a $6.3 million house in Bel Air. Here’s what we know about the home Kent and Emmett used to inhabit and what their housing situation is after their breakup.

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Randall Emmett listed the Bel Air house he used to share with Lala Kent for sale in May 2022

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett got engaged in September 2018 while celebrating the Vanderpump Rules star’s 28th birthday in Mexico. They broke up at the end of 2021 after the producer was accused of infidelity and shady business dealings, including running a “casting couch” and borrowing millions of dollars without repayment.

In December 2021, Kent revealed to Page Six she had “proof” that Emmett was unfaithful. “I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere,” she said. “Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies.”

The former couple shares one child, a two-year-old daughter named Ocean. The Midnight in the Switchgrass director also shares two children with his ex-wife, You star Ambyr Childers.

In May 2022, Emmett listed the Bel Air house he and Kent shared for $6.295 million.

Inside Randall Emmett and Lala Kent’s $6.3 million Bel Air house

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Bel Air home was remodeled by Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis. The 4,276 square foot house boasts a pickleball court and a pool with a lounge area.

It features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The home has views of the mountains, canyons, and even a glimpse of the ocean.

According to a representative from Coldwell Banker Realty, agents David T. Kessler and Sasha Kaplan Pollak were hired to “sell the home as [Emmett] is in search of a larger residence for his family in Los Angeles” (per People).

Randall Emmett is working to eliminate a major source of memories in his relationship with Lala Kent … listing the house they once called home for sale. https://t.co/jXJQF9H8KC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2022

Where does the former couple live now?

Although Randall Emmett listed the house he shared with Lala Kent for sale in May 2022, the listing is no longer active, meaning the Bel Air house sold or the producer took it off the market. It’s unknown where Emmett lives now.

Kent, on the other hand, has a familiar face as her new neighbor – she just bought a house in Palm Springs next door to her Vanderpump Rules castmate, Scheana Shay.

According to Bravo, “When they’re not in Palm Springs, Scheana and Lala both currently live in beautiful apartments in Los Angeles.”

Vanderpump Rules fans have watched Kent and Shay have their ups and downs over the years, but the reality stars feel confident enough in their friendship to live side by side.