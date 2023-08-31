'50 First Dates' continues to be one of Adam Sandler's most popular performances. And there's even some truth to the story.

In the comedy and film world, Adam Sandler is basically a legend. Since 1995, Sandler has been featured in unforgettable and hilarious movies like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. More recently, the comedic celebrity has appeared in hit titles like Netflix’s Murder Mystery and the highly-talked-about Hustle.

Throughout Sandler‘s career, 50 First Dates continues to be one of the Hollywood star’s most popular performances. Take a look back at the award-winning movie and whether or not the plot was based on a true story.

On February 13, 2004, 50 First Dates premiered, and film fanatics couldn’t get enough of the rom-com. At the heart of the plot was Henry Roth, played by Sandler, and Lucy Whitmore, Drew Barrymore’s character.

Sandler’s character who was a veterinarian who lived in Hawaii was never one to chase or commit to love. That was until he met Lucy. After the two instantly hit it off, things seemed like they could be quickly changing for Sandler. However, as viewers remember all too well, there was a bit of a catch.

Barrymore’s character suffered from short-term memory loss, but Sandler was not going to let that deter him. Finding unique ways around the bizarre and unfortunate circumstances, 50 First Dates shows how the characters managed to make their one-of-a-kind love story work for real.

Some things sound so crazy that it feels like they simply couldn’t even be made up.

The plot and story of 50 First Dates was no doubt out there, but, with such distinctive and quirky details, was it so crazy that it actually was true?

The answer to that is both yes and no. Fortunately, Stars Insider‘s recent feature highlighted some of Hollywood’s biggest tiles that straddle the lines of fiction and reality. A River Runs Through It, Catch Me If You Can, and Cheaper by the Dozen were a few of the movies that were highlighted in the article

Of course, 50 First Dates made the eye-opening list as well. Stars Insider pointed out that Lucy’s medical condition, “Goldfield’s Syndrome” was indeed made up. However, with that being said, there still was some truth to the cinematic story.

Cosmopolitan‘s “The woman with amnesia whose true story may have inspired 50 First Dates” broke down the real-life details that inspired the incredibly popular film. Lucy Whitmore’s medical condition may have been made up, but Michelle Philpots’ is absolutely not.

Philpots’ incredibly rare amnesia condition is a tragic result of two separate motor accidents. In 1985, while on her motorbike, Philpots got in a crash with a vehicle and suffered brain trauma as a result. Five years later, this time while in a car, Philpots was in another road accident. Once again, the young woman suffered brain trauma.

A few years later, in 1994, Philpots’ condition began to worsen, and the Lincolnshire native was diagnosed with epilepsy. Sadly, things took a dramatic turn from this point. In addition to Philpots’ seizures, she began experiencing memory issues.

What started out as being forgetful snowballed into something much more. As Cosmopolitan pointed out, Philpots was even let go of her job after spending a day continuously photocopying one single document over and over again.

Soon after it became clear that Philpots’ rare condition was a bit of medical mystery. Unable to make new long-term memories, Philpots wakes up every day believing she is 23 and it is 1994.

Even making daily short-term memories isn’t usually possible for Philpots. In 2010, she appeared on Today to talk about her anterograde amnesia, and even in the interview, viewers watched as she forgot the name of the host interviewing her.

To say the least, Philpots’ conditions create many challenges. Fortunately, similarly to 50 First Dates, her husband has always been there to support her. Luckily, since they met before her crashes, Philpots remembers and recognizes her partner.

From showing Philpots their wedding album every day to constantly exhibiting patience, her husband’s support and love help Philpots manage these incredibly unusual and rare circumstances.