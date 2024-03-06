Cancun hosted James Kennedy for a DJ set, which including lots of cheering and some PDA with girlfriend Ally Lewber.

James Kennedy goes hard in most areas of life. Partying, fighting, friendship, and love — the 32-year-old lets it all play out on Vanderpump Rules. Recently, Kennedy brought the party to Cancun, Mexico for one of his beloved DJ sets. Fans flocked to Mandala Beach for the festivities, which included lots of cheering and drinking, as well as PDA with girlfriend Ally Lewber.

James Kennedy during his spring break concert on March 4, 2024 | Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

As the 11th season of Vanderpump Rules airs each Wednesday, James Kennedy has traveled the country to DJ at venues big and small. The London native recently performed at The Grand in Boston, Temple in Denver, and Electric City in Buffalo, New York. Then, Kennedy headed to Cancun.

James Kennedy at Mandala Beach in Cancun, Mexico | Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Mandala Beach Club describes itself as the “best daytime club in Cancun.” Located just south of Hotel Krystal Cancun, the beach venue hosts DJs like Good Boys and Madds. Mandala Beach Club will see huge crowds as spring break nears for colleges around the country.

Fans of the venue flocked to Cancun early to see Kennedy, who started his lively set with several chants and cheers.

James Kennedy during his spring break concert on March 4 | Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

The dog and cat dad was seen hyping up the crowd with lots of jumping. Wearing a lightweight white button-up and low-slung jeans, Kennedy showed off his toned physique as he poured alcohol into the mouths of front-row fans.

James Kennedy in Cancun, Mexico | Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Kennedy has been notably sober once more on Vanderpump Rules. His girlfriend of two years, Ally Lewber, asked him to quit alcohol after he began drifting back into his old, problematic ways before filming the 11th season.

In 2023, the couple bought a home together in Burbank, California. Now, viewers are watching them navigate new homeownership with Graham, James’ dog he used to own with ex-VPR cast member Rachel LeViss.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber at Mandala Beach | Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

The couple looked happy and in love, as they kissed onstage during Kennedy’s DJ set. Lewber, 28, has given her boyfriend a fresh perspective on sobriety and healthy living as they live and travel together. The astrologer from Dayton, Ohio, often joins Kennedy for his music gigs, and Cancun was no different.

Ally Lewber at James Kennedy’s spring break concert | Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Lewber was seen taking selfies with fans and cheering on Kennedy. She wore white enamel flower earrings and a neon green mini dress with a matching floral pattern from Revolve. Lewber took to Instagram while they visited Mexico. “24 hours in Cancun,” she captioned a series of photos of her on their balcony and at Mandala Beach Club.

Fans loved seeing the pair in person as they watch Kennedy and Lewber’s relationship play out on Vanderpump Rules.