'Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor dished about the quick fix he used to cover a bald spot he suddenly noticed – that's when he realized he had a problem.

As a reality star and former model, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules knows how to leverage tools from the industry to enhance his appearance – even if that means using spray paint on a bald spot he suddenly noticed.

Taylor recently opened up to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about catching a glimpse of a pretty significant bald spot after a photo shoot alongside his wife Brittany Cartwright. He had plans later that night, so he grabbed whatever was available to conceal it.

“I think it’s funny. I don’t really care,” he laughed. “So I was doing a photo shoot with my wife a few weeks ago, right? And I was combing my hair, whatever. We took a picture and she showed me it. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have a really severe bald spot!’ Like, it was big. My wife obviously being the wonderful wife she is like, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad.’ But it’s really bad. It’s really bad.”

“So I had to go out that evening. I’m like, I’m not going to go out with this bald spot,” he recalled. “We really didn’t have any other option because everything was closed. I was going out to the bar, so I decided to take a can of black spray paint and spray paint the back of my head. That was literally the spray paint that I just used outside in my backyard.”

“No joke, that’s the honest truth,” he said. “Rustoleum, can of black spray paint. But that’s when I knew I had a problem.”

Jax Taylor is tackling this bald spot in a new way (without spray paint)

In the past, Taylor has bulldozed his way through other health and body encounters. But he knew that black spray paint wasn’t going to fully get him through his 40s and beyond. “My wife was like, ‘You have to stop doing this,'” Taylor said. “So we looked for a solution and that’s why I have this partnership with XYON.”

XYON Health Inc. is a digital health company and provider of an e-commerce platform

providing specialist medical consultations and innovative hair health non-prescription and prescription offerings to customers. Taylor mused about his journey using supplements and other “quick fixes,” sharing that he is older and wiser when it comes to what he puts in his body.

“I used to really be into that stuff when I was younger and wasn’t really educating myself when I was doing things like that,” he reflected.

“I’m just taking care of myself a little better,” he said. “Researching things, researching products instead of just taking stuff just to take things. Looking for the quick fix. I actually read things now. I actually do my research on stuff. Having a family, and having a son a little bit later in life, I have to stay young. So I have to work out. Working out is very important to me, so I am able to throw the ball around with my son when he gets a little older.”

“And, just feeling good about myself, he added. “Whatever I can do to help me stay young is important to me. So I’m an open book with this kind of thing. It’s something that everybody goes through, so I want to be able to help. And I’m really excited and passionate about this product. And very open about it.”

