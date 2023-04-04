Jax Taylor Reveals Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Were ‘Fuming’ Before the Reunion

Jax Taylor has plenty of experience with making Vanderpump Rules producers angry and recently said he has no doubts that Raquel Leviss left producers “fuming.”

Prior to filming the highly anticipated reunion, Leviss openly chatted with a reporter outside of a nail salon. She answered nearly all of the reporter’s questions, which were likely reunion hot topics. Taylor said that Leviss essentially “spoiled” the reunion by spilling all that tea and knows he would have been in serious hot water if he did anything like that when he was on the show.

Jax thinks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ producers were angry with Raquel before the reunion

Taylor’s wife Brittany Cartwright dished that Scheana Shay and Leviss had to be separated during Vanderpump Rules reunion filming day, noting the restraining order Leviss filed against Shay. “They had to have separate trailers for the reunion. They couldn’t be around each other filming because of all this drama. Production had to be so pissed off,” she said on the couple’s When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Taylor agreed. But he believes that production was angry for another reason. “The fact that Raquel, literally hours, hours before the reunion, decided to sit down in front of a nail salon and just dish on everything that we’re supposed to talk about at the reunion,” he said.

Talking to the reporter before the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion was forbidden

Cartwright said the interview looked like a setup. “So I want to know if she keeps claiming that she has this team, what team would allow you to do that?” Taylor wondered. “Not only to just sit in front of a random nail salon, like you’re doing this for free. And not only that, you signed a contract.”

“I’ve been in TV for a long time. I know how production works,” he added. “To go in front of a camera and just spew everything. Literally hours before the reunion, they must have been fuming. How do you not press charges against her … lawsuits because the amount of press this is getting and everything’s leading up to the reunion, like this is a big deal. There’s a lot of money going into this. So for her just to spew all this information, like why would you watch the reunion now?”

Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix shared with Jax how the reunion went for them

Cartwright said if Taylor did the same thing, he would have been in “so much trouble.” Taylor said, “If they ask you not to talk about it, you can get sued for a lot of money. And like, you’re basically giving away storylines from a show that has so much [buzz].”

“Everybody’s getting ready for this reunion, right?” he continued. “Everybody’s so pumped about it, this and that, and then someone spoils it. Just think of how many people you’re going to piss off. So I don’t know the details of how much trouble she’s going to get in for this, but there has to be some ramifications.”

Despite Leviss spilling before the reunion, Ariana Madix said the reunion was still brutal. “And then I talked to Tom Schwartz. I go, ‘How was it?’ He’s like, ‘It was the worst thing I’ve ever been a part of,'” Taylor shared. “I go, ‘How did it go for you?’ He’s like, ‘Well, it was bad for me, but I’ve never seen or heard anything like what has happened.'”