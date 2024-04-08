Jennifer Lopez allegedly 'shudders' when thinking about Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs. Here's what an insider said about how she feels about him now.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is a hip-hop mogul known for his work in the music industry — and he’s also known for partying hard and dating some of the biggest names in the celebrity world. He dated Jennifer Lopez in the past, though their relationship didn’t end amicably. In March 2024, Homeland Security raided Combs’ two homes, and a source said that Lopez now “gets the shudders” when thinking about Combs.

Jennifer Lopez is allegedly ‘horrified’ by the accusations against Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs started dating in 1999 after meeting on a music video set. They broke up soon after in 2001, and Lopez explained that Combs’ cheating ways resulted in the end of their relationship. While they didn’t have a significant breakup, Lopez and Combs appeared to remain on decent terms through the years.

In March 2024, two of Combs’ homes were raided by Homeland Security — one in Los Angeles, and the other in Miami. Sources claim that Lopez is “horrified” by the current “accusations” against Combs, which allege sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and sex trafficking.

“J. Lo is horrified by all of the accusations,” a source told In Touch, adding that Lopez gets the “shudders” when thinking about her past with Combs. “She and Diddy had talked about marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason. Now, people want to know why and what she saw. She doesn’t want to be associated with him at all anymore.”

The source added that Lopez had “many wild moments” with Combs that now give her “the creeps” when considering how long they were together.

“Jen’s the first to admit she has made some very bad decisions,” they continued. “She looks at her life today with Ben and is super grateful.”

She once explained that his relentless cheating caused the end of their relationship

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez | Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs didn’t talk much about their relationship in the aftermath, as it only spanned a few brief years before they moved on. But Lopez once explained why she and Combs broke up. According to Lopez, Combs’ relentless cheating became a severe issue.

“I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts. It really took my whole life in a tailspin,” she told Vibe Magazine, according to Entertainment Weekly. ” … I never caught him, but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”

Lopez pulled the plug on their relationship when she thought about what a future looked like with him by her side. “I had to think: Do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?” she added.

Jimmy Kimmel brought up Jennifer Lopez to Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Jimmy Kimmel brought up Jennifer Lopez to Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. Combs visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! when Kimmel asked him about a rumor involving Lopez, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I saw a guy on the internet the other day,” Kimmel started. “He said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J. Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome, and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?”

Combs gave Kimmel a serious look before responding. “This show’s gotten crazier since the last time. No!” he answered while the audience laughed. “You really heard that? I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.