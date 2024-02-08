MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite stars travel together. The cast members have grown up on reality TV through the years, and while many of them are now married with kids, several remain single. Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., better known as Pauly D, dated Nikki Hall after meeting on Double Shot at Love in 2019. And Jenni “JWoww” Farley admitted to giving Nikki a “truth test” after meeting her for the first time.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley gave Pauly D’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, a ‘truth test’

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast is incredibly close. When a cast member begins dating someone new, the rest must give their approval. Pauly D and Nikki Hall met on Double Shot at Love in 2019 and began dating in 2020. They established a close bond during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and while they tend to keep their relationship off social media, fans believe they’re still together in 2024.

In 2021, several Jersey Shore cast members spoke about Pauly D’s relationship with Nikki Hall. Pauly D spoke to SiriusXM about how his romance with Nikki developed over time. “I’m proud of it, and I wanted to show my Jersey Shore family, so I get her to show up,” he said. “They’re an intimidating bunch, you know, so I have to get their approval on my relationship. I think they like her.”

Jenni then spoke about Nikki. “I really wish we didn’t have the first meeting, because I gave her a ‘truth test,’ and I didn’t want her to hate me for that. Like, a lie detector test,” Jenni said. “I got to spend so much time with her in Vegas, and I adore her. I probably like her a lot more than Pauly, no offense. She is so sweet, so humble, just really has her s*** together and knows where she wants to go in life. And I really appreciate that about her. She’s a very strong woman.”

Pauly D previously spoke about the ‘pressure’ he feels to marry Nikki Hall

Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley, and Pauly D | Brian Ach/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans hope Pauly D and Nikki Hall are still going strong. And many fans wish Pauly D would get down on one knee for Nikki. In the past, Pauly touched on the idea of marriage. He mentioned feeling the “pressure” and not wanting to rush.

The conversation arose when Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola asked Pauly where he sees himself in the future. “Do you see yourself, like, doing all that stuff, like getting married or having kids or any of that?” Sammi said in a clip posted to Reddit, referring to Nikki.

“I don’t know,” Pauly D said. “Just, like, so much pressure about just enjoying the moment and going through that. And whatever happens, happens, I feel.” He added that he and Nikki enjoyed where they currently stood.

Vinny Guadagnino also weighed in on their relationship

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino shared his opinion of Pauly D and Nikki Hall. He said he didn’t want to push Pauly D into marriage, which felt “annoying.” Vinny would rather see his friend go at his own pace.

“I’m not that guy that’s like, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ You know what I mean?” Vinny told Us Weekly. “That’s just annoying. I want to let people be boyfriend and girlfriend. It’s hard for people to realize this, but we are real human beings too, you know? So, sometimes, you’re boyfriend and girlfriend, you live together, then you have different stages of life.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

