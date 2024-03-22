Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi shared a photo of her husband, Jionni LaValle, to celebrate his birthday. Here's what the 'Jersey Shore' star posted.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans love watching Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi with the rest of the original cast members. Snooki and the gang revisit their old stomping grounds in season 7, and they’re constantly reminiscing about the past. The star misses her husband, Jionni LaValle, and her three kids, but fans shouldn’t expect to see the family on camera. However, Snooki just gave fans a glimpse into her home life with Jionni thanks to an Instagram post celebrating his birthday.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi posted a photo of Jionni LaValle and their kids for his birthday

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi typically uses social media to promote her brand, but she also uses it to show off her life outside the MTV series. Snook is a mother of three, and she’s been married to Jionni LaValle since 2014. The couple had their ups and downs — much of which was recorded and aired on Jersey Shore. However, Jionni and Snooki now lead a relatively private life, as Snooki rarely posts photos of them together.

On March 20, 2024, Snooki posted a photo of her with Jionni and their three kids: Lorenzo Dominic, Angelo James, and Giovanna Marie. She included several other photos of Jionni and their kids in the post. The second photo in the set shows him in the pool with Giovanna and Angelo, the third photo shows Snooki and Jionni posing with Angelo by their side, and the fourth photo shows Jionni driving a golf cart with Giovanna and Angelo.

“Happy birthday to my baby daddy hubby hunnie,” Snooki captioned the post. “We are so lucky to have you. We love you dada!!”

Snooki turned the comments off, proving she doesn’t want outside input on her husband or marriage.

Jionni LaValle posted photos from Hollywood

What are Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, up to for his birthday? The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star didn’t discuss what she had planned for Jionni’s birthday with fans. But Jionni posted on his Instagram showing that he’s in Hollywood.

On March 18, 2024, Jionni posted a photo showing palm trees on the beach. He captioned the post, “#Hollywood.” He didn’t include Snooki or his kids in the photo, but it seems likely that the whole family was there. A fan commented on the post that alludes to a family vacation.

“Happy Birthday! Haha, I literally almost bumped right into ya on the boardwalk with the kiddo, oopsy,” the fan commented.

Snooki says her husband ‘doesn’t want to be on camera’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans would love to see Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, on the show. However, it doesn’t seem likely that Jionni will make an appearance. Snooki previously admitted that her husband doesn’t like to be on camera.

“I’ve always been asking, but I respect his privacy,” Snooki told HollywoodLife in August 2023. “He really just doesn’t want to be on camera, so I respect it.”

“He just really wants to be the home base when I’m filming, which I’m so thankful for,” Snooki continued. “He’s at home taking care of the kids while I go and drink wine. It’s amazing.”

In 2022, Snooki discussed keeping her family life more private. She explained that that’s what works best for her marriage and kids. “I think the fact that that aspect of my life isn’t shown is nice,” she said. “It’s private, and it’s just us. When I come home, it’s just us, and I don’t feel like people are always watching.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

