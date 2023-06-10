Jim Holt Makes the Same Joke as Josh Duggar in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Jim and Bobye Holt spent most of their married life standing directly to the side of the spotlight. While the couple, and several of their children, briefly appeared with the Duggar family in one of their earliest TLC appearances, they didn’t show up again. The Holts and the Duggars were once extremely close, but a rift occurred after Josh Duggar admitted to molesting several of his sisters. Now, Jim and Bobye Holt have both spoken out against the Duggars in the Amazon docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. While Duggar family followers largely praised Bobye’s interview, viewers were less enthused with Jim Holt. Did you notice that Jim Holt made an inappropriate joke eerily similar to one Josh Duggar once made?

The Duggar family is featured in the ‘Shiny Happy People’ docuseries on Prime Video | Amazon Prime Video

Jim Holt made a bad joke during his appearance in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Aside from his affiliation with the Duggar family and political career, not much is known about Jim Holt. Most of what Duggar family followers know about the former U. S. Senate nominee came from his appearance on Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The introduction wasn’t a great one.

During his interview for the bombshell docuseries, Holt recounted how he had met his wife, Bobye, when she was just 14, and he was 19. Despite their age difference, the relationship continued. He quipped that the couple had married young, which is not uncommon in Arkansas. The age difference didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, but that would have largely fallen to the wayside if he hadn’t followed it up by stating that they were related before insisting he was “just kidding.” The incest joke was certainly in poor taste, considering the topic of the docuseries. Some Duggar family followers may have noticed the wisecrack was similar to one Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s disgraced eldest son once made.

Josh Duggar once joked about incest, too

Jim Holt’s joke fell flat during his appearance in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. That may be because Duggar family followers likely heard the same joke before. Josh Duggar made a similar, inappropriate joke many years ago. Season 1 of 19 Kids and Counting focused heavily on Josh Duggar’s courtship and engagement. In one episode, Josh and Anna Duggar opted to head out to a movie, but their original chaperone wasn’t old enough to see the flick. Instead of passing on the film, John David Duggar and Jana Duggar agreed to join Josh and Anna.

Josh joked that they had decided to make it a “double date” before quipping that the family is from Arkansas, after all. John David and Jana Duggar are twins. The incest joke was odd and uncomfortable when the series first aired. After Josh’s numerous scandals involving sexual abuse and child pornography, it feels especially gross.

Where are Jim and Bobye Holt now?

Jim and Bobye Holt appeared in the Amazon docuseries together, but things have since changed. Bobye and her husband of several decades appear to be separated at this time.

Just before Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premiered, a judge granted Bobye Holt an order of protection against Jim Holt. According to online records, Bobye Holt filed for the order in April 2023. The details of the legal proceedings or what prompted them remain unknown. Neither Jim nor Bobye Holt has filed for divorce in Arkansas as of yet.