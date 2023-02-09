Jimmy Page Said a Critique From George Harrison Triggered Led Zeppelin to Write ‘The Rain Song’

Jimmy Page revealed a critique from George Harrison triggered Led Zeppelin to write one of their most famous tunes, “The Rain Song.” The former Beatle was one of their biggest supporters, so they didn’t take any constructive criticism lightly.

Led Zeppelin | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

George Harrison gave Led Zeppelin some constructive criticism, and it made them write ‘The Rain Song’

During an interview with Guitar World (per Guitar), Page explained why Led Zeppelin wrote their 1973 tune, “The Rain Song,” which appears on Houses of the Holy. A critique from George triggered them to write the tune.

Page said he heard it from the grapevine that George had said, “Oh, Led Zeppelin don’t do any ballads.'” The guitarist explained, “I’m paraphrasing, but it was something similar to that. He probably said it lightheartedly. He probably hadn’t really listened to very much Led Zeppelin.”

Page told Guitar World that he didn’t hear George give the critique. However, the guitarist told Brad Tolinski (per Rolling Stone) that George gave the comment to Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. The Beatle and the drummer were talking one night, and George said, “The problem with you guys is that you never do ballads.”

Then, Page said, “I’ll give him a ballad,” and wrote the track. Page also added a subtle reference to George on Led Zeppelin’s “The Rain Song.” He thought it’d be interesting to put the first two notes from George’s Beatles song, “Something,” into the beginning of “The Rain Song.”

The two songs are nothing alike, so Page knew nobody would even notice. However, he knew it was there. Page said the song is one of his favorites.

George was very supportive of Led Zeppelin before they recorded ‘The Rain Song’

According to Rolling Stone, George was very supportive of Led Zeppelin before he commented on their lack of ballads. So, Page’s comment to Guitar World that George probably didn’t listen to Led Zeppelin much is false.

The Beatle’s guitarist appeared at Bonham’s 25th birthday party in 1973. George even affectionately flung cake at the birthday boy’s head. In return, Bonham flung George into the pool.

George was also impressed after witnessing one of Led Zeppelin’s marathon three-hour concerts in Los Angeles. Backstage, he greeted the band by exclaiming, “F*** me! With the Beatles we were on for 25 minutes and could get off in 15!”

So, George’s comments about ballads stemmed from a need to improve the band. He liked them and wanted to give them a little constructive criticism. It also wasn’t in George’s nature to hold anything back. Friend Tom Petty said George was often painfully honest, saying everything that crossed his mind.

George’s son, Dhani, and his ex-wife walked down the aisle to the ballad

It’s obvious that George liked Led Zeppelin. Although he never stated he liked “The Rain Song” specifically, he very well could have because of one thing.

George’s son, Dhani, must like Led Zeppelin’s “The Rain Song.” At his wedding to his ex-wife, Solveig “Sola” Káradóttir, the couple walked down the aisle to the song. Sola revealed that she and Dhani chose to “use the music off Dhani’s father’s jukebox.”

Was “The Rain Song” given the honor of being on George’s personal jukebox? Only those who’ve been inside Friar Park know. However, it’s worth stating that “The Rain Song” wouldn’t be a tune without George.