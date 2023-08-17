Johnny Depp sensed that his life would take a turn when he first saw his ex after just getting out of a deep relationship.

Johnny Depp has fallen for several celebrities during his long time in the spotlight. But there was one ex who he knew would change him immediately from the moment he laid eyes on her.

Johnny Depp knew this aspect of his life was over the moment he saw this ex-girlfriend

Johnny Depp | Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Depp developed feelings pretty quickly for a few of his ex-girlfriends. He once confided it was love at first sight when he met Winona Ryder, which resulted in one of his most famous relationships. A similar feeling would catch Depp by surprise when he met his other ex Vanessa Paradis. The two met in Paris in 1998, when Paradis was working as a super model.

The actor seemed to plan on being single after his relationship with Kate Moss, which ended that same year. But after running into Paradis later on, he knew his life as a single man would be short-lived. According to Depp himself, he felt chemistry with Paradis before even seeing her face.

“I had an instant connection with Vanessa’s back and neck,” he once told Reuters. “I was fascinated with this neck and she turned, looked straight at me and wandered across the room and I thought: ‘You’re done, you’re up s*** creek.’”

It seemed that Depp’s instincts were correct for the most part. The pair were together for 14 years before their split in 2012, and share two children together.

Johnny Depp admitted he caught feelings for Amber Heard while he was still with Vanessa Paradis

Both Depp and Paradis have been vague on the source of their break-up. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Depp hinted at the possibility that his career placed a strain on their relationship.

“Relationships are very difficult. Especially in the racket that I’m in because you’re constantly away or they’re away and so it’s hard. It wasn’t easy on her. It wasn’t easy on me. It wasn’t easy on the kids. So, yeah. The trajectory of that relationship — you play it out until it goes, one thing leads to another,” Depp said.

Depp’s infamous trial with his other ex-girlfriend Heard might have shed more light on Depp and Paradis’ break-up. The two met in the 2009 film The Rum Diary. Heard played Depp’s love interest in the film, and the actor confided he experienced unwanted feelings with his co-star during their intimate scene.

“There was a scene where I’m taking a shower, and then she comes into the room. She comes into the room, opens the shower, and we kiss. It felt like something that I shouldn’t be feeling because she had her wife, and I had Vanessa,” Depp said on trial according to Law & Crime Network.

This led to the two kissing off-screen as well, although Depp asserted that was as far as the two went.

“I think there was something in the kiss, in the shower that was very real,” he said. “So, that day after work, Ms. Heard had come to my trailer, and I was just sitting there listening to old Blues stuff. We had a glass of wine, and we kissed. At that point my trailer was the only trailer in the parking lot. She had a mind to stay in the trailer, and I didn’t think that was a very good idea on any level.”

It’s unclear if the kiss played a part in his break-up with Paradis. After Paradis and Depp officially split, Depp would start a relationship with Heard. The two would soon marry before their famous and destructive divorce.

Who is Johnny Depp dating now?

After his very public trial with Heard, People reported Depp dated one of his lawyers Joelle Rich. The relationship between the two didn’t last long. Later, People was told by a source that Depp was still dating in his downtime. But he hasn’t committed to another relationship.

“As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming Jeanne Du Barry. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback,” the insider said. “He thinks it’s perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes. Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He has been dating, but doesn’t have a girlfriend.”