Josh Duhamel is much older than his wife, Audra Mari. Here's their age difference and what they've said about it.

Actor and former fashion model Josh Duhamel is known for his relationship with Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie. But he’s now married to Audra Mari, a model and former beauty pageant titleholder. Duhamel tied the knot with Mari in 2022, and fans of his work certainly gave him a side eye over Mari’s age. So, what is the age difference between Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari?

What is the age difference between Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari?

Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, have a stark age difference. Duhamel turns 51 years old in November 2023, while Mari turned 29 in 2023. They have over 20 years of difference in age between them.

Duhamel and Mari live relatively private lives, but Duhamel revealed how he met Mari. “I slid into her DMs,” Duhamel said on Live with Kelly and Mark. The actor knew of Mari because they’re both from North Dakota. “She’d won some pageants and stuff,” he added. “I root for people who do really well for North Dakota because there’s not really many of us, and I really root for them.”

While Duhamel thought their age gap would be a barrier, he was overcome with her beauty upon first meeting. “I invited her over to a BBQ one weekend, and she came, and I was like, ‘Wow, you’re beautiful,'” Duhamel said. They were first publically seen together in October 2019.

The couple poked fun at their age gap with their Halloween costumes in October 2022. Mari dressed as Anna Nicole Smith, and Duhamel dressed as Smith’s husband, J. Howard Marshall. Smith was 26 years old when she married Marshall, who was 89.

Duhamel also made fun of his age while on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He said that after he tied the knot with Mari in fall 2022, he had crippling back pain. “The next morning, after the wedding, [I] couldn’t get out of bed again,” Duhamel said on the show. He then joked that Mari was thinking, “‘Oh my God. Everything is fine here. This is, like, the first day of my marriage, and I’m wheeling my husband around in a wheelchair.’”

“I’m already way older than she is,” he added. “It wasn’t a great start, but I was like, ‘Babe, for better or worse.’”

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari always wanted to have kids together

Despite their age gap, Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari wanted kids. A source told People that Mari would “love to have kids with Josh,” as she enjoyed “getting to know” his son, Axl Jack, whom he shares with Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie. Fergie and Duhamel married in January 2009 and divorced in November 2019.

“Josh spends a lot of time with his son,” the insider noted, adding that he’s “very protective of Axl” and that “it took a while before Audra met him.”

Another source told People that Duhamel looked forward to expanding his family with Mari after their wedding. The insider said he “wants more kids and always has, so they probably will have kids sooner than later.”

“He’s not shy about it, but he’s felt this way since Axl was very young,” the source noted. “He loves being a father.”

Duhamel and Mari don’t have to just dream about having kids together. The couple posted Mari’s ultrasound photos to Instagram with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon,” on Sept. 11, 2023.

Despite Duhamel and Fergie’s divorce, she’s excited for what’s to come. “I am truly happy for you guys,” she commented on the Instagram post with love emojis. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.