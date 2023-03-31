Kate Middleton Displays Unique Skill That’s ‘Rare in the Royal Family,’ Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed a recent Kate Middleton video where she not only showed confidence but, according to the expert, displayed a “rare” skill not often seen in royal family members.

Kate Middleton | DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Expert analyzes Kate Middleton’s body language in new video

On March 25, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video of Kate on their Instagram account. In the clip, she spoke with Iceland Food’s executive chairman Richard Walker about her Shaping Us campaign.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the video, telling Express that Kate was “very confident” during the conversation.

“To realize the levels of confidence this short clip took to present, we do need to notice how contrived the scenario is,” James pointed out. “This is Kate waiting for the guy to walk into shot in an empty supermarket before making an unnatural greeting ritual look natural despite the fact they would have already been introduced and probably chatted prior to filming.”

James continued, “She then has to lead the conversation like a professional presenter and deliver quite a weighty chunk of script with no apparent access to autocue.”

Kate Middleton displays ‘rare’ royal family skill, expert says

Kate is tasked with trying to make the interaction appear natural, the body language expert said — and the Princess of Wales was up for the challenge.

“She also has to make her message sound off-the-cuff and inject some congruent signals of fresh enthusiasm in there despite the fact that there would probably have had to be more than one take,” James explained.

“Her ability to take the ‘lead’ role like this, rather than being interviewed or chatted to as most of the other royals tend to be on their appearances, does show high levels of confidence and skill that are rare in the royal family.”

James noted, “Camilla still has to have an interview coaxed out of her by an off-camera producer but Kate looks happy taking charge of the whole show.”

James also looked closely at how Kate helped put Walker at ease. “There are even some modesty signals from her to help make the businessman feel less nervous,” the expert said. “She self-diminishes slightly as she greets him and she keeps her dimpled smile in place as she speaks.”

The body language expert continued, “She avoids long bouts of intimidating eye contact by looking away to her right as she thinks and speaks and this also makes her delivery of her lines look more natural.”

James added, “Unlike many big names who try their hand at interviewing or presenting, Kate’s emotional goals seem to be to help the other person to relax rather than focusing on her own feelings and performance.”

Kate’s passion for her project comes shining through, expert says

The body language expert said Kate’s confidence and comfort level are tied to her passion for the project.

“Part of Kate’s confidence seems to come from the exact right place though, which is her enthusiasm for her message,” James said. “The first rule of good communication is to sell your message to yourself first.”

The expert continued, “Kate looks totally passionate about her cause and that comes across in her delivery. Her hand gestures form cupping shapes that combine creative thinking with a desire to persuade.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.