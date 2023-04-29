Kate Middleton Will Have to ‘Control the Family’ and There Will Be ‘Emotional Disappointment’ at King Charles’ Coronation, Astrologer Predicts

King Charles III’s coronation is fast approaching and several members of the royal family are preparing for their roles in the ceremony. The palace has not announced any official role for the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). But an astrologer has predicted that Prince William’s wife is going to be very busy during the crowning ceremony for her father-in-law.

Here’s more on that, plus why the astrologer says there will be some “emotional disappointment” that day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended Easter service at Windsor Castle with the children | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coronation will feature ’emotional disappointment,’ astrologer says

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman spoke to Slingo about her predictions for royal family the day of King Charles’ coronation.

Honigman went over what each tarot card she pulled meant explaining that the “5 of Cups, the card of emotional disappointment, shows that someone loved and important won’t be able to attend on the day. This tells us that the front line of the ceremony will seem incomplete, and this is likely to cause sadness to the king and also generate a certain amount of gossip.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins the Duke of Kent and his sister, Princess Alexandra, are both deep into their 80s and have been experiencing “individual health problems.” Therefore their presence at the coronation ceremony and on the Buckingham Palace balcony cannot be confirmed until that day.

Honigman also shared: “4 of Wands, the card of completion, says that everything will go exactly according to plan. The ceremony will run to schedule, the press will get their jobs done, and no security threat is likely to disrupt the day. The Princess of Swords informs that as soon as the festivities are over, the place will be cleared so that the city can go back to normal. There won’t be royal family members hanging around, or much of an opportunity to grab any ‘souvenirs’. Well-wishers will be moved along and any structures created specially, will be dismantled. The rapid deconstruction would appear a little hurried compared with previous royal events.”

Psychic predicts that Kate will be ‘controlling her kids and other children’ during ceremony

Kate Middleton gestures to the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

According to Honigman, since Prince William will have a central role in the ceremony it will be up to Kate to look after their children and possibly any other little ones at the church.

“Princess Catherine has the 8 of Coins card, which is a card of the element of Earth,” the astrologer said. “Catherine’s astrological sign is also within the Earth element, namely Capricorn. This is the prudence card, which shows us that she’ll be involved in the day, successfully controlling some of her kids, and some of the other grandchildren in their roles.”

Regarding William, who is expected to be the only royal liege man, Honigman revealed that “Prince William gets the Princess of Cups card, a very appropriate card that tells of a compassionate, loving person. William will certainly have a central role to play on the day, and will feel emotional and connected to the British people as he watches his beloved father crowned.”

The role Prince George will have in the ceremony

Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Like his father, Prince George will also have a key role in the coronation.

The Palace announced that William and Kate’s oldest son will be one of King Charles’ Pages of Honour who attend to the monarch and form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey. The other Pages of Honour are Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache.

Queen Camilla also has four separate Pages of Honour. They are her grandsons Master Gus, Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.