Kate Middleton Laughed at Prince Harry’s Jokes but They Were Never as Close as Everyone Thought

Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) became in-laws in 2011 when Prince William and his bride said “I do.”

From the outside, it looked like Harry and Kate had formed a tight bond as they were always smiling and appeared have a good time in each other’s company. But now an expert is claiming that while Kate may have laughed at the duke’s jokes, they weren’t close.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the official opening of The Global Academy | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool /Getty Images

Harry and Kate seemed close, the prince even said he loved her like a ‘sister’

Harry was the best man in William and Kate’s wedding and gave a speech telling everyone in the room just he felt about his brother’s bride.

According to Katie Nicholl’s biography Harry: Life, Loss and Love, the prince’s best man speech was “affectionate, warm, funny, and touched William deeply.”

The author explained that “The speech was peppered with Harry’s classic sense of humor, and he ribbed his brother: ‘William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate.’ Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate ‘Babykins,’ to much laughter from the guests.”

Nicholl added that “At one point, Harry is said to have called William ‘the perfect brother’ and that he loved Kate ‘like a sister.’”

Expert claims that wasn’t the case

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton attend Service at St Paul’s Cathedral | Stefan Rousseau-WPA Pool Getty Images

Harry calling William “the perfect brother” goes against what the Duke of Sussex alleged in his book Spare, and now historian and broadcaster Tessa Dunlop is claiming that Harry’s close relationship with Kate wasn’t how it appeared either.

Dunlop told OK! magazine that Kate “laughed at his jokes but she never got the feeling they were really close … I think that was a narrative we stuck on them, I think there was probably mutual respect.”

Dunlop also said Harry “appealed to Kate’s sillier side because he is carefree, footloose, and loves banter.” The princess enjoyed how Harry “played with her children” as well and he acted like “a charming big kid and silly uncle.”

Kate has been one of Harry and Meghan’s targets since they stepped down

Some royal watchers have pointed out that Kate has become a target for the Sussexes since they stepped down.

It can’t be ignored that they made their bombshell announcement about stepping back one day before her birthday which completely overshadowed the occasion. Then, during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey Meghan claimed that it was Kate who made her cry, not the other way around before her wedding to Harry.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex threw a jab at her sister-in-law in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, saying that Kate wasn’t a hugger. And we can’t forget that Harry chose to release his tell-all memoir, one day after the princess’s birthday but all of his leaked excerpts were dominating the headlines ahead of the release.