Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have to figure out what the last meal of the day will be. Here's their lively debate.

The old question “What’s for dinner?” even affects royal couples, who end their workday by gathering around the table with their family and enjoying dinner together. During a recent appearance, Kate Middleton and Prince William engaged in a lively debate on the subject, where Kate lightheartedly shut her husband down after he wondered what they were eating when they returned home.

What did Kate Middleton say when Prince William asked ‘what’s for dinner?’

Kate Middleton and Prince William engaged in serious discussions during an appearance on Radio 1 in conjunction with The Mix to coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10. The royal couple discussed the importance of caring for one’s mental health in today’s social media age, among other topics.

Within these discussions, William may have had dinner on his mind. He casually asked Kate about their family’s dinner plans upon returning home to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, per Express.

Kate asked William, “Are you cooking?” He responded: “No, I think it will probably be a curry, won’t it tonight?”

She laughed, “So you’re looking to me?” William responded, “It depends on what time we get back. Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that.”

Prince William revealed the one thing he can’t eat that Kate Middleton adds to certain dishes

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose during a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in October 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales appreciates all the effort his wife puts into creating family favorite dishes for him and their three children at the end of a long day. However, there is one thing he cannot eat that Kate adds to certain dishes.

William confessed that he could not handle too much spice in his cooking. Kate, in contrast, does enjoy spicy foods.

The Prince of Wales said, “I can’t do too much spice. I start sweating. It’s not attractive.”

Kate replied, “I like the spice, so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the extra spice at the end.”

William then joked about the aftereffects of eating spicy foods. He said Kate “has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”

Other than a good meal, what other activities do the royal couple enjoy to tend to their mental health?

While Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy a good meal with their family to decompress after a long day, they also partake in other activities that help with their mental health.

William said, “Things like walking, fresh air [and] getting away from screens is a big deal. Having a laugh.”

He continued, “Humour for me is a big deal — I love to laugh. You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good.”

Kate added, “Ultimately, we are working to build a happier, healthier world. We want to shape fairer, safer, kinder, more equal societies – societies that seek the common good and a better future together.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. This places them closer to their children’s school, Lambrook, and out of the bustle of the city.