Gary Goldsmith made the bold admission during an episode of the UK's 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith wants Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s titles stripped. His blunt statement came during the March 6 episode of the British version of Celebrity Big Brother.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘throwing family under the bus’

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, shared his thoughts on Prince Harry’s estrangement from the royal family during his Celebrity Big Brother appearance. Thus, the outspoken businessman believes the Duke of Sussex has acted in a manner unbecoming of a royal.

He addressed Harry’s memoir Spare, published in January 2023. The duke pushed the monarchy by addressing his unhappiness as a royal family member.

In a discussion with other castmates, Goldsmith shared his point of view regarding the royal estrangement. He claims that Harry’s actions have consequences. Goldsmith believed that the Duke of Sussex shouldn’t “throw” his “family under the bus” and “expect to be invited round for Christmas” (per Independent].

“Whilst they’re trying to reshape the royal family and modernize it, I think [William has] done an amazing job in that horrible situation. But it seems he’s had an olive branch every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang,” he added. “I genuinely think that they should take their titles away.”

Prince Harry was ‘massively loved’

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry photographed at celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

During his conversation with his Celebrity Big Brother castmates, Gary Goldsmith revealed his take on how the royal family felt about Prince Harry. He believes Harry was “massively loved” by those within the House of Windsor.

“Harry was really, really loved. Massively loved,” Goldsmith stated. He then went on to share his feelings about Meghan Markle. He called her a “stick in the spokes.”

“When they were a threesome, Kate, Will, and Harry were comfortable together. Suddenly, there’s an extra dynamic that comes in. A stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama,” he explained.

Goldsmith claimed Harry’s relationship with Meghan caused him to “rewrite the history.” Harry claims he was “unhappy,” leading Kate’s uncle to say, “I just don’t think that’s fair. You can’t throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style.”

Who are the celebrities in the 2024 ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house?

Celebrity Big Brother returned to British television after a six-year hiatus. The last installment aired in 2018.

The popular reality series follows a cast of celebrity contestants, known as Housemates, who are isolated from the outside world for an extended period in a custom-built House. Each week, one of the housemates is evicted by a public vote, and the last housemate is named the winner.

This season, the housemates include Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, Fern Britton, Bradley Riches, Lauren Simon, Zeze Millz, Levi Roots, David Potts, Marisha Wallace, Colson Smith, Ekin–Su Cülcüloğlu, Nikita Kuzmin, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne. Osbourne will be the home’s “lodger” from launch night on March 4 until the first eviction night on March 8.

Neither Kate Middleton nor the royal family has commented on Gary Goldsmith’s remarks on Celebrity Big Brother.