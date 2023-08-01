It all started with a podcast host talking about Kate Middleton's apparent lack of 'joy' over wearing jewelry from the royal family's collection.

Kate Middleton’s “different” when it comes to wearing jewelry. Following comments regarding the Princess of Wales’s apparent lack of “joy” at wearing pieces from the royal family’s extensive collection, an expert’s broken down Kate’s approach to jewelry.

A former fashion editor called Kate Middleton a ‘bit of a disappointment about jewelry’ in a May 2023 podcast

Shortly before King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023, a royal jewelry expert joined Suzy Menkes, Vogue’s former international editor, on her Creative Conversations podcast to discuss jewels royals might wear to the ceremony.

In the May 5 episode titled, “If Jewels Could Talk,” Menkes compared Kate’s attitude about wearing royal jewels to Queen Camilla’s.

“The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewelry,” Menkes said. “She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to.”

“I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those dresses or gowns,” the podcast host continued. “And then her sort of pulling a face and saying, ‘Do I have to wear this?'”

“I’m making all this up, it’s probably ridiculous,” Menkes added. “But she doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewelry and being pleased to put it on.”

Kate accessorized her coronation dress, an ivory Alexander McQueen gown, with diamonds and pearls. She also wore a silver flower crown from the designer rather than a tiara.

Kate’s ‘naturally further removed’ from crown jewels ‘spendor,’ but she still ‘rises to the occasion’

Since Mail Online reported on Menkes’s comments in July 2023, a renewed interest has followed. Speaking to Newsweek about Kate’s apparent lack of “joy” over jewelry, royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder shared “context” is needed.

“I understand why Menkes made those comments,” Holder told the outlet. “But what I think we are losing here is context. We all know Queen Camilla loves a bit of bling and looks fabulous dressed up to the nines for special occasions.”

“Kate also always rises to the occasion, experimenting with modern, edgier, more fashion-forward looks besides the more classically regal ones.”

Kate, Holder explained, “is also at a different stage of life to Queen Camilla, naturally very athletic, and is also a busy mum of three young children.”

“Despite her position, unlike some previous royals before her, Kate is a very hands-on mum,” the expert went on. “So she is naturally further removed from the more traditional splendor and corresponding lifestyle of the expensive crown jewels.”

Kate Middleton would ‘lose’ out on ‘fashion fun’ by only wearing royal family jewelry

Holder continued, offering her own analysis of Kate’s tendency to wear priceless jewels and costume jewelry or inexpensive finds.

“Kate does indeed wear a mixture of expensive high-end and more accessible brands,” the expert said. “Both in terms of clothes and, of course, her accessories. And this is for a number of reasons.”

“Firstly, it makes the princess’s style more accessible and relatable.” As a result, Kate’s popularity goes up, “reminding us all that underneath all the pomp and circumstance, she is just like the rest of us.”

“Secondly, it’s also absolutely about the aesthetic,” the celebrity stylist said. “Kate is just as keen on fashion as the next 40-something-year-old. And limiting her style repertoire to purely heirloom and pricey pieces would feel far too austere.”

If she were to do so, Kate “would lose much of the fashion fun that we know she enjoys.”