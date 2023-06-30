'It’s all about keeping those ratings high,' a royal fashion expert said of Kate Middleton's clothes going from 'more formal' to 'more feminine.'

2023 began with Kate Middleton wearing pantsuits, a 2022 holdover from becoming the Princess of Wales. Now, one month into the summer, she’s wearing colorful, floaty dresses. The change in Kate’s style can, a fashion expert says, be traced to “image” and how the palace wants to “position” her.

Kate Middleton has ‘style chapters’ in her royal family ‘career’

Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate’s style can be broken down into “chapters,” according to Miranda Holder, a royal fashion expert.

“Kate’s Royal career is in my mind divided into ‘style chapters,’” she told Express. “The Princesses’ style took a different turn once she became Princess of Wales, and it has recently evolved again.”

“It’s refreshing and exciting to see a Windsor Wife use fashion as a means to distinguish different eras in her life,” Holder said. “And I’m sure we’ll see many more. I can’t wait to see what she does next!”

Kate started wearing ‘floatier’ clothes after ‘dressing too formally’ earlier in 2023

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Holder continued: “Kate came under a little bit of criticism for dressing too formally at the beginning of the year.” Indeed, Kate made a number of appearances in menswear-inspired looks.

“In line with the Palace no longer revealing all the details of her outfits, we witnessed her image become more businesslike. Even a little austere.”

“Kate did, of course, carry it off,” Holder said. “But the Palace have wisely opted to position Kate in the softer, floatier silhouettes in which she is her most alluring.”

“Kate is their principal ‘Royal poster girl,'” she added. “And it’s all about keeping those ratings high.”

Holder went on to describe Kate’s “summer style” as “lighter, floatier, softer, and more feminine.” Whereas “in contrast, her winter wardrobe was made up of more structured pieces in deeper hues which felt more formal.”

Kate’s summer 2023 style includes lots of bright-colored clothes and polka dots

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Kate’s turned to some of her tried-and-true royal fashion standbys, from skinny jeans and Zara blazers to polka dot prints.

However, none of Kate’s recent fashion choices emphasizing her “softer, feminine side” with “flowing, floaty fabrics” and a “blatant penchant for pink” are likely to be haphazard.

“We know that every nuance of Kate’s outfit is carefully curated,” Holder said. “Every detail from her jewels to her shoes” is “specially selected to portray a sentiment. “So the recent flurry of pink and green will not be an accident.”



Following speculation surrounding what Kate might wear to Trooping the Colour, she attended the parade in an emerald green Andrew Gn ensemble. Days later, Kate wore polka dots for Garter Day and a bright red dress by Alexander McQueen for the Royal Ascot.

“Pink is a very feminine, romantic colour and has helped to reveal Kate’s softer side to us all,” the expert said. “Whereas green, reminiscent of nature, is soft, reassuring, and soothing. All qualities just perfect for a princess!”