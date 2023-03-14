Kate Middleton’s St. David’s Day Brooch Is Worth Thousands

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently attended a St. David’s Day ceremony. Kate wore a red coat with a beautiful brooch. Her brooch is reportedly worth thousands. Here’s what we know about the accessory.

Kate Middleton’s St. David’s Day brooch

Kate Middleton | ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate and William participated in the St. David’s Day Parade, which was held at Combermere Barracks in Windsor. The Princess of Wales wore a diamond leek brooch. This piece of jewelry might look familiar. The pin is a replica of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Welsh Guards Leek Brooch.

The leek brooch was designed for the queen in 1960 and was presented to her by the Welsh Guards. She usually wore the brooch during royal engagements that included the Welsh Guards. Other royal women have also worn a replica of the brooch. Last September, Queen Camilla wore the brooch during an engagement with King Charles in Wales.

Kate Middleton’s brooch is worth thousands of dollars

How much is Kate’s leek brooch? The Princess of Wales’ brooch is worth approximately $30,000, according to diamond expert Maxwell Stone (via Crisscut Magazine). Stone says Princess Diana also owned a replica of the leek brooch. Wearing the brooch was a way for Kate to honor the memory of both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana during the St. David’s Day celebrations.

Kate Middleton’s red coat

Kate’s red coat is another item that received a lot of attention. She wore an Alexander McQueen design to the festivities. The wool coat retails for $3,849. As of this writing, you can purchase it on sale at Cettire for $2,513. The colorful coat is made in Italy and features two large buttons.

Kate also wore a red coat during her Wales visit with Prince William last September. For this event, she chose British designer LK Bennett. As of this writing, the coat retails for $950.

Kate Middleton uses jewelry to elevate her outfits

Kate is one of the most fashionable royals. One way she likes to elevate her outfits is by including a unique piece of jewelry. Ben Roberts, the managing director of Welsh jeweler Clogau, says Kate isn’t afraid to mix high-end pieces with brands that aren’t as expensive. One example is when Kate wore Zara earrings with an Alexander McQueen gown during the 2023 BAFTAs.

“When it comes to fashion, history always repeats itself, and we can see that in the giant, 1980s-esque earrings we are seeing all over the catwalk, including beloved brands like Bottega Veneta and Coach leading the trend,” Roberts tells Express. “Now, the trend is slowly making its way into the red-carpet style of some of our favorite fashion icons, including the Princess of Wales at the BAFTA awards.”

Roberts continues, “This bold and beautiful set of earrings from high-street brand Zara really added a modern look to the Princess’ classic style. The gold, floral design cascaded elegantly against the Princess’ dark hair while the studded rhinestones added an extra touch of glamour. Donning a pair of chandelier earrings adds a touch of elegance and really brings even the simplest of outfits to the next level.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.