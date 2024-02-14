Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been shipped together by fans since their Titanic days. But it was only recently that Winslet found out about one of the popular internet memes pairing the two together.

DiCaprio and Winslet connected quickly after working alongside each other for Titanic. The pair bonded over the long hours and grueling conditions that came with working on the James Cameron picture. But they also bonded beyond their work on the blockbuster feature as well.

Winslet and DiCaprio were both around the same age when they experienced the monstrous success of the Titanic franchise. The film’s popularity led to their fame exploding to the point where it almost overwhelmed them. Winslet especially found it difficult to cope with her newfound mega-stardom. So much so that she intentionally pursued smaller projects after Titanic to dim her star-power.

“I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant.” she said in an interview with Porter. “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’… and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f***in’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.’ I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”

But this made Winslet’s bond with DiCaprio stronger, since they both knew what it was like to achieve that level of fame at a young age. When speaking with the publication, she connected her history with DiCaprio to a meme she recently heard about. The meme was captioned as, “Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Leo looks at Kate.”

After laughing at the meme, Winslet shared why she felt DiCaprio might’ve been so enamored by her.

“[He’s looking at me like that because] he just knows I can see right through it all.” she said. “I think when you experience something so seismic, so young… we really went through that together.”

Kate Winslet’s first impression of Leonardo DiCaprio was that he was a mess

It didn’t take long for Winslet and DiCaprio to get to know each other on a personal level. But before they grew close, Winslet felt her co-star stood out due to his unique energy and appearance.

“He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic,” Winslet once told Entertainment Tonight. “And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along.’ And we just really did. We just really did.”

But apart from DiCaprio’s energy, Winslet was also impressed by the Oscar-winner‘s work ethic, which has only worked to elevate his career over the years.

“He was then very, very smart, very, very curious. So he was really fascinated with the period, the details to do with the boat, the lower classes, where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets,” Winslet said. “We connected on so many levels. That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day.”

Kate Winslet shared that she really didn’t fancy Leonardo DiCaprio

Despite many trying to manifest a relationship between Winslet and DiCaprio, Winslet confided that she never had a crush on her Revolutionary Road co-star.

“We never fancied each other,” Winslet once told Lorraine. “I know it’s really annoying to hear, sorry, but we really never did.”

But Winslet considered this a good thing, as it allowed them to enjoy a long and sustaining friendship.