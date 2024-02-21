Kelly Bishop will be releasing a memoir about her life and career on Sept. 17. The 'Gilmore Girls' star will share tales from her time in the entertainment industry, and offer fans a glimpse into her personal life.

Kelly Bishop, the actor best known for portraying the Gilmore family matriarch on Gilmore Girls, is releasing a memoir. The book, titled The Third Gilmore Girl, will offer fans of the beloved actor a glimpse into her world, including her personal life.

Kelly Bishop announces her memoir

In a statement obtained by People, Bishop said she is excited to take fans through her life in the entertainment industry in her upcoming memoir. While Bishop might be best known for her work on Gilmore Girls, she had an illustrious stage and movie career before landing the role of Emily Gilmore in 2000.

Bishop won a Tony Award for her work in A Chorus Line in the 1970s. She dazzled fans as Marjorie Houseman in Dirty Dancing and, more recently, as Eleanor Lambert in Halston. Still, for many fans, she’ll always be Emily Gilmore. While Emily could be abrasive and uptight, Bishop brought a warmth to the character that made her beloved by fans of the series.

The award-winning actor and dancer has sat down for interviews over the years and taken fans through her thought process for different roles, but this memoir promises to give fans a more in-depth look into her life, both on set and off. According to People, fans will learn plenty about her time on Broadway and on the Warner Bros. lot but will also get a glimpse into Bishop’s life off-screen, including her romances.

The memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, is published by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. It is set to be released on Sept. 17.

Kelly Bishop isn’t the only Gilmore Girl to try her hand at writing

Kelly Bishop’s memoir is sure to bring further insight into the behind-the-scenes world of Stars Hollow. Still, she’s not the first actor who has written about her time in the fictional town. Lauren Graham also penned a memoir that offered an in-depth look at her time on the set.

Graham’s book, Talking As Fast As I Can, was published in 2016. Its release occurred around the release of the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Graham, who played Bishop’s on-screen daughter, Lorelai Gilmore, reprised her role in the revival. Bishop also appeared in the revival as the iconic Emily Gilmore.

Graham published a second non-fiction offering, Have I Told You This Already?, in 2022. Her second book offered fans a deeper dive into her personal stories and life lessons.