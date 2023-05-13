Kevin Costner Wants to Know if John Dutton Will Die Before Committing to ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2

Yellowstone fans know there’s drama surrounding Taylor Sheridan’s hit series. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is coming eventually, but production has hit several snags, especially when it comes to John Dutton actor Kevin Costner. Costner reportedly might not return for part 2 of the season, and some sources claim he wants to know how his character will die before committing to returning.

Kevin Costner isn’t committing to ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 without knowing John Dutton’s outcome

There’s major tension between Kevin Costner and the producers and cast of Yellowstone. Costner has yet to agree to return for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. The actor allegedly wants to know exactly what’s about to go down with his character, John Dutton, in the remaining episodes before he commits to filming. It seems likely that Costner’s OK with Dutton dying, but he wants the character to die in a way that he agrees with.

This isn’t the only snag between Costner and Yellowstone producers. Rumors suggested Costner wanted to limit how often he’d have to be on set to shoot part 2 of the season. Yellowstone producer David Glasser suggested Costner would shoot between 30 and 45 days, whereas Costner’s team suggested he only work from one to three weeks.

Another source shared with Us Weekly that the current delays in Yellowstone production actually have nothing to do with Costner. “The holdup is not coming from Kevin,” the insider shared. “He is also very disappointed by the delays, which are beyond his control.”

Sources claim John Dutton dies early in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2

Will John Dutton die in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2? Sources told Showbiz411 that Kevin Costner’s character will meet an early end, and the remaining episodes of the season will center around the repercussions of his death.

“The whole team is down in Texas now meeting and trying to figure out how to do it,” the source shared. “I’m sure Taylor Sheridan has it worked out more or less. We all knew Kevin would leave eventually.”

The source also noted that Dutton’s potential death has nothing to do with the Yellowstone spinoff that’s rumored to star Matthew McConaughey as the lead. “That show will be like 1923, its own series,” the source added.

