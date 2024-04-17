If a reconciliation is in the cards for the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, a former royal aide thinks their father, King Charles, will "play peacemaker."

Just before Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties, there were rumblings that all was not well between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William. After the Sussexes stepped down, things seemed to go from bad to worse. And at some point, Harry decided to air out dirty laundry during televised interviews, a Netflix documentary, and in print via his memoir Spare.

For anyone waiting to hear William’s side of things, don’t hold your breath. The Prince of Wales has stayed in line with the family’s “never complain, never explain” policy and hasn’t responded to any of his sibling’s claims. But we don’t need William to say anything to know that he is upset with his brother for trying to severely damage and bring down the monarchy — a monarchy that his future and the future of his three children is based on.

Because of that, some believe there’s no hope for a reconciliation between the princes and no one who can step in to try and help them heal their wounds. However, King Charles’ former aide, who knows both William and Harry well, thinks their father is the one person who can act as a “peacemaker” and assist his sons in trying to rebuild their relationship.

Former royal assistant believes King Charles will ‘play peacemaker’ for his sons

Prince William, Prince Harry, and now-King Charles

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex may never be able to completely forgive each other for everything that’s happened in the past. But a former royal family staffer thinks King Charles will “play peacemaker” and at least try to get them moving in that direction, and that could happen sooner rather than later during an upcoming function when Harry is in the U.K. for the Invictus Games anniversary.

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch his duties also included that of valet, house manager, and driver. He looked after Prince William and Prince Harry as well whenever they stayed at Highgrove House.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold explained: “It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month, and anything is possible. The king will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker. He may get everyone together for a dinner or reception but it does depend on all their diaries. Family means everything to the king and one of his top priorities will be to ensure that this family rift is healed.”

‘No doubt’ the king will resume his duties and travel again soon

King Charles III



King Charles has been in the headlines a lot lately regarding his health. In January, he underwent a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate. Then on Feb. 5, the Palace announced that the king had a “form of cancer” and would need to take a break from most of his duties while receiving treatment.

It’s been reported that the king has been responding well to his cancer treatment and many, including Harrold, believe the monarch will be back to work very soon.

“The king will be able to get back to engagements, we have already seen him getting back already. Behind closed doors he has been having audiences and meetings,” the former royal butler said. “I don’t think receptions but one-on-one things which is important. In terms of his planned trip to Australia later in the year, if he can I have no doubt that he will be on that trip. Like the late Queen [Elizabeth II], he puts duty above everything but he will still be careful.”