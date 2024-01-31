King Charles only stepped into the role of monarch in 2022; he was officially crowned in 2023 — and that same year, he turned 75. Of course, Charles has been generally healthy for his age. But after recently undergoing surgery for a prostate issue, royal insiders claim that the king’s staff are “worried” that he should be slowing down at this age rather than speeding up.

Is there a chance that Charles could abdicate the throne in favor of his son, Prince William, becoming king? Well, that remains to be seen.

King Charles | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles’ staff are reportedly ‘worried’ about the monarch

Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, were both crowned king and queen consort during their coronation ceremony in May 2023. Charles took the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2022 at the age of 96. And although Charles has longevity in his family genes, his staff reportedly thinks that he should slow his roll a bit.

“The people who work for him are worried he is doing too much for a man of 75,” one insider told The Telegraph, per Express. “It’s sometimes a struggle to keep up with him.” And while Camilla remains mostly out of the spotlight, another insider said she understands she is “never going to change the habits of a lifetime.” The king completed more than 500 royal engagements in 2023 compared to fewer than 200 for both William and Kate Middleton, only proving that he has not slowed down one bit.



Charles’ mother never abdicated the throne despite her age. She served as the queen up until her death, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Charles did the same. But would Charles consider abdicating so William can rule?

King Charles | Henry Nicholls/Pool/AFP

King Charles likely won’t abdicate in favor of Prince William — for now

At the moment, William has his hands full. His wife, Kate Middleton, is recovering from abdominal surgery, and she will likely be out until April 2024. With that said, even without that factor, William and Kate have three young children. It’s unlikely that Charles would abdicate the throne for now; he would probably wait at least until the couple’s children are college-aged or older. Essentially, Charles probably wouldn’t give William the throne until the three kids were at a place where they could take care of themselves.

It’s unclear whether Charles actually will slow down in the near future. Of course, if William and Kate can comfortably get away with completing fewer than 200 engagements, then it seems that Charles could easily do the same. The question is: Does he want to? Charles’ whole life has been focused on becoming king, and he’s finally in the position he’d been preparing for. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he took plenty of time on the throne and served for at least the next 10 years or so — even if he slowed down his engagements in the process.