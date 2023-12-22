King Charles III had to make a major decision about seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as 'hostility' toward them from some working royals has intensified.

The holidays are a time of year when people get together with their families and loved ones to celebrate the festive period, and that’s no different for the royals. After some back and forth on whether or not Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children would get an invite to Sandringham to stay with the duke’s relatives for Christmas, it’s a foregone conclusion that’s not happening.

Many royal watchers predicted this as Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) are said to be extremely angry with the Sussexes and aren’t ready to sit down for Christmas dinner together. But now it’s being reported that King Charles feels the same way because seeing Meghan and Harry would make him very “nervous” about something.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, now-King Charles III, and other members of the royal family depart Westminster Abbey after attending the 2020 Commonwealth Service | PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

‘No chance’ Sussexes will be invited because of what King Charles is worried about

Vanity Fair has reported that while the monarch would like to have his son, daughter-in-law, and other grandchildren celebrate Christmas with him, some royals aren’t on board and the king himself is “worried about something when it comes to being in the same room with Meghan and Harry.

“The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” a royal source told the publication per Express. “It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

The insider added that the king didn’t extend an invite for that reason and because he feels there is a risk that anything he discusses with the duke and duchess could be leaked to the press saying: “Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.”

‘Hostility’ toward Prince Harry and Meghan has grown recently

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other members of the royal family arrive in a carriage to attend the first day of Royal Ascot | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Hostility toward Meghan and Harry from others in the royal household has been growing over the last year after they were mentioned in the prince’s memoir Spare and in the Sussex biographer Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Harry accused his stepmother of “sacrificing” him on “her personal PR altar.” He also alleged that Queen Camilla leaked stories about him to the press. The Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is close with the queen, said she is hurt by what was written in the book but she “doesn’t let it get to her.” However, Camilla’s side of the family is set to join the royals for Christmas this year and it’s likely they’re not pleased with everything Harry said about her.

Another person who will be glad not to see the Sussexes this Christmas is Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex), as she was described in Endgame as being “casually bigoted.” Sophie is reportedly “furious” over that claim and that she never helped Meghan adjust to royal life, something that is the opposite of what the late Queen Elizabeth’s friend, Gyles Brandreth, wrote in his book titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.