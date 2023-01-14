‘Knives Out 3’: Everything We Know About the Next Movie

Netflix has already purchased the rights to Knives Out 3.

Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig will return for the next sequel.

Johnson is still in the process of plotting the next Knives Out movie.

Daniel Craig in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ | John Wilson/Netflix

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion made its Netflix debut in December, and the film has accumulated just as much praise — if not more — than the original. Glass Onion has reignited fans’ love of murder mysteries and made viewers eager for more adventures with Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Fortunately, they can look forward to another film in Rian Johnson’s series. Here’s what we know about Knives Out 3 so far.

Is ‘Knives Out 3’ happening? Another sequel was green-lit by Netflix

That’s right, Knives Out 3 is already confirmed and happening — so, fans of Rian Johnson’s whodunits won’t need to wait with bated breath for news on that front.

In fact, Variety reported that Netflix had purchased the rights to two Knives Out sequels in March 2021. So, viewers knew that the Knives Out mysteries would continue beyond Glass Onion before the film even came out. Needless to say, that’s something of a relief among fans of the series. But what exactly can we expect from the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion?

Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig will return for ‘Knives Out 3’

Not much is known about Knives Out 3 as of this writing. However, Rian Johnson will return to write and direct the third movie. And Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, the man the entire series centers on.

In fact, Craig seems game to keep doing Knives Out sequels for as long as he can. Speaking with Variety, he admitted as much, praising Johnson’s writing.

“If he keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them,” Craig said of Johnson. “That’s what makes it easy then, he’s such a wonderful writer that it’s there on the page for me to do.”

As far as the rest of the cast for Knives Out 3, there’s no word on which actors will star in the upcoming film. Judging by the fact that Knives Out and Glass Onion had completely different lineups, it’s unlikely we’ll see any familiar faces. The ending of Glass Onion brought the characters’ stories to a satisfying close. And if Ana de Armas’ Marta didn’t return for the second movie, it’s hard to imagine Janelle Monáe’s Helen making a comeback.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for more updates to know for sure who’s in the cast of Knives Out 3.

Rian Johnson is still working out the details of the upcoming sequel

In addition to waiting for updates about the cast of Knives Out 3, it looks like it could be a while before we learn more about the film’s plot. Rian Johnson still seems to be working out the details of the sequel. During a November 2022 interview with Deadline, Johnson revealed he hasn’t begun writing the script for the third film yet. In fact, he told the outlet he was brainstorming while promoting Glass Onion:

“I’ve got a Moleskine notebook that I carry everywhere and I’m constantly jotting stuff down in it. The first 80 percent of the process, for me, is scribbling in notebooks and structuring it all out. I’m trying to get ahead. Even when I’m doing all the publicity for this film, I’m trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when it’s time to actually get to work, I’m hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page. But you always are, I guess.”

With that in mind, it’s likely to be a while before the next Knives Out movie begins casting or enters production. As such, a release date for Knives Out 3 is unlikely to surface anytime soon. Fortunately, Glass Onion is very rewatchable.

Glass Onion is currently streaming on Netflix.

